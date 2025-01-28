Death Investigation non-suspicious - Mendon 01/27/2025

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B4000542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1600 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, Mendon

INCIDENT: Death Investigation non-suspicious

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/2025 at approximately 1600 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along US RT 4 in the town of Mendon. State police identified a 67-year-old male decedent inside his parked vehicle along a trailhead. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.