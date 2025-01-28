Submit Release
Death Investigation non-suspicious - Mendon 01/27/2025

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4000542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder                           

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1600 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, Mendon

INCIDENT: Death Investigation non-suspicious

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/2025 at approximately 1600 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along US RT 4 in the town of Mendon. State police identified a 67-year-old male decedent inside his parked vehicle along a trailhead. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern.  The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

 

