Death Investigation non-suspicious - Mendon 01/27/2025
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1600 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, Mendon
INCIDENT: Death Investigation non-suspicious
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/2025 at approximately 1600 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along US RT 4 in the town of Mendon. State police identified a 67-year-old male decedent inside his parked vehicle along a trailhead. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.
