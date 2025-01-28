PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 JV Ejercito: Peace in Mindanao crucial for region's development Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito emphasized that peace in Mindanao is crucial for the region's development, noting that the postponement of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections is essential to ensuring stability. As chair of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Ejercito said the delay of the BARMM elections will allow more time to ensure peace is solidified, and legal and logistical concerns surrounding the region are addressed properly. "Peace is the prerequisite for development," Ejercito said on Monday, Jan. 27, during plenary interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2942, which seeks to reset the polls to August 11, 2025 or three months from its original date. Highlighting the key role of peace in addressing the longstanding issues in Mindanao, the lawmaker from San Juan underscored that without peace, investors and economic opportunities would be deterred. "Now that we have already experienced relative peace in Mindanao, now is the time for us to concentrate on putting the different instruments, different factors that are needed for development." He reiterated the importance of infrastructure development, particularly the Mindanao Railway System, as a vital tool in spreading growth across the region. "Once that peace is sustained, we can then invest in key infrastructures like the Mindanao Railway to spur growth and spread development," Ejercito said. According to Ejercito, building essential infrastructure will lead to better transportation, job creation, and industrial growth in areas previously neglected due to conflict. "We will create new growth development areas that will produce jobs and opportunities," he said, further highlighting how peace, combined with infrastructure, would unlock Mindanao's potential.

