PHILIPPINES, April 6 - Press Release

April 4, 2025 Senator Bong Go renews urgent call to bring Duterte home, insists former President must face accusations on Philippine soil to let Filipinos judge impact of drug war Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the April 3 hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, once again called on the government to bring home former President Rodrigo Duterte, reiterating his long-held position that any legal proceedings must be conducted in the Philippines. "Ang importante ngayon makauwi si Tatay Digong dito sa sarili niyang bansa. Dito niya harapin kung ano man ang inaakusa sa kanya," Senator Go declared, making the case that legal accountability if warranted, should be pursued within the Philippine justice system. The former president was detained last March following the issuance of an Interpol diffusion notice in connection with ongoing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The Philippine government had earlier declared that it no longer recognizes the ICC's jurisdiction following its formal withdrawal in 2019. Senator Go raised concerns over what he viewed as irregularities in the handling of Duterte's arrest and transfer. "The preliminary report of the Chairperson underscored a crucial point: the Philippine government was under no legal obligation to arrest the former president and surrender him to an international court. It was revealed that what was received was merely a diffusion notice which was unverified and unapproved by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Secretariat." Senator Go raised questions about the government's actions, saying, "The government has repeatedly stated that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in our country. Parating paulit-ulit 'yan, at hanggang ngayon, 'yan naman po ang pinag-uusapan, na wala pong jurisdiction. Kung walang jurisdiction ang ICC, bakit pinayagang pumasok ang Interpol? Kung hindi kinikilala ng gobyerno ang ICC, bakit nila binigyan ng pansin ang arrest warrant mula sa ICC?" He emphasized the rushed nature of the operation. "It was very fast, napakabilis po ng pangyayari. I'm sure, kindly check n'yo rin po sana, baka maraming may mga red notice d'yan na hindi naman minadali, hindi naman hinanap. Pero ito, ang bilis po. Mas inuna n'yo pang isinuko si dating Pangulong Duterte kaysa sa matagal na sigurong nand'yan sa listahan." "Kung sinunod n'yo lang po ang batas at tamang proseso--hindi n'yo papayagan na ilipad lamang sa loob ng katorse oras si Tatay Digong," he said, denouncing the apparent disregard for legal procedures that would have protected Duterte's rights. Senator Go warned of the broader implications for all Filipinos if a former president can be subjected to such treatment without due process. "Hindi natin maaaring ipagsawalang-bahala ang seryosong implikasyon ng mga pangyayaring ito. Napaka-unhealthy po nitong nangyayari ngayon. Maaaring may mga batas at proseso ang ating bansa na nalabag, at maaaring may mga karapatan ng isang mamamayang Pilipino ang naisantabi." The issue has also sparked public demonstrations across the country and in various communities abroad, particularly among overseas Filipino workers. "Kung ang dating Pangulo ng ating bansa ay maaaring tratuhin nang ganito, paano na lang kaya 'yung mga ordinaryong mamamayan? Ano ang garantiya na hindi rin ito mangyayari sa iba?" he asked. "Hindi rin n'yo isinaalang-alang na matanda na po si Tatay Digong. Ang matatanda po frail, fragile at, sa totoo lang, harmless na po si Tatay Digong. For humanitarian consideration, kahit sinong lola at lolo natin, ginagalang at inaalagaan natin. 'Yon naman po ang ating kultura rito sa ating bansa." He added, "Ngayon, sa ibang bansa, mag-isa siya, napaka-istrikto pa roon, sinong mag-aalaga kay Tatay Digong roon? Paano na lang kung may mangyari sa kanya roon?" Senator Go reminded the Senate and the public that Duterte's legacy included restoring a sense of safety and stability, especially for families of OFWs. "Marami naman siyang nagawang kabutihan sa ating bayan. Kung may pananagutan man dahil sa kanyang mga desisyon para sa kabutihan ng ating mga anak, dapat dito siya litisin sa ating bayan. At mas alam n'yo po, ang Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa kanya, kung ano 'yung nagawa niya po sa nakaraang anim na taon. Kung nakakalakad ba 'yung ating mga anak na hindi nasasaktan at ligtas." "Mga OFWs, kampante po sila na nakakalakad ang kanilang mga anak na hindi nasasaktan sa gabi at hindi nababastos. May the peace of mind sila while working abroad." Senator Go reiterated that the former president has never run from responsibility. "Ilang beses na rin naman niyang sinabi 'he takes full responsibility' sa kung anumang pananagutan noong kanyang nakaraang termino." He also expressed personal anguish and frustration toward those who refused to attend the hearing, including high-level government officials. "Ngayon naman po, hindi lang po ako tinakbuhan noon, ngayon naman, tinakbuhan na naman ang komite. Wala sila. Nabanggit po ni Senator Bato dela Rosa kanina, na nirerespeto naman natin na nag-i-invoke ang ilan ng executive privilege, may mga excuses, pero bakit ganun, hindi pantay?" He denounced what he saw as unequal treatment of ordinary citizens versus high-ranking officials. "Kung ang ordinaryong mga vlogger, pulis, o local officials, eh pinapatawag, kung ayaw pumunta, nako-contempt, parang hindi naman po ata patas." Senator Go said the Filipino people are still grieving the absence of a man they considered a father figure. "March 11 is indeed the saddest day in our recent history. But the saddest part is, after 23 days, mukhang hindi pa rin natatapos ang lungkot na nararamdaman ng taumbayan na naulila dahil sa nawalan sila ng taong itinuring nating tatay." "Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin nakakauwi si Tatay Digong, hindi pa rin n'yo nabibigyan ng klarong eksplanasyon kung bakit kailangan nating humantong sa sitwasyon na ganito. Pagkatapos ninyong ilang beses sabihin na walang jurisdiction, eh bakit po isinuko? Meron naman po tayong working judicial system, panagutin sa ating sariling korte. Pero nangyari pa rin ang hindi dapat mangyari. Nakakalungkot po." Concluding his statement, Senator Go emphasized that this is no longer just about one man. It is about the very integrity of the nation's laws and its sovereignty. "For the sake of our country, sana hindi na po maulit ang nangyari, dahil ang pangyayaring ito ay hindi lamang tungkol sa isang tao--ito ay tungkol sa respeto sa ating mga batas, sa ating soberanya, at sa dignidad ng bawat Pilipino." Senator Go ended with a direct appeal: "Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, sana matulungan, please bring him home. Marami pong nangungulila, marami pong nasasaktan, mga kababayan ko."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.