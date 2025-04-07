PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release

April 7, 2025 TOL appeals to voters: Choose candidates with integrity, track record, platform Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino took his reelection campaign to various localities from Central Luzon to Southern Tagalog over the weekend. In speeches delivered in separate political assemblies in Porac, Pampanga; Tanauan, Batangas; and Biñan, Laguna, Tolentino appealed to voters to choose candidates with integrity, track record, and a clear platform of governance. "The daily problems and concerns of ordinary Filipinos are the same, wherever they may be. Similarly, they are bound by common aspirations, such as a comfortable life, education for their children, and gainful employment for themselves and members of their family," Tolentino pointed out. "Thus, it is crucial that voters choose leaders with integrity, track record, and a clear platform of governance. They must embody the dreams and aspirations of the common Filipino for their family, community, and country," he stressed. The senator then shared his initiatives to push for the lowering of electricity and internet costs on behalf of ordinary consumers. Tolentino is the principal author of Senate Bill 2970, which seeks to exempt electricity and internet from the 12% value added tax (VAT). He also authored and sponsored the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064), which aims to enhance the country's sovereign rights over its territory and exclusive economic zone - including the resource-rich West Philippine Sea and Talampas ng Pilipinas (formerly Benham Rise), located in the country's eastern seaboard.

