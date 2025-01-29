Submit Release
Evident launches EviSmart, world’s first AI-powered dental workflow solution

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evident, a global leader in digital dental solutions, has announced the launch of EviSmart, an AI-powered dental workflow solution designed to improve efficiency and collaboration across dental labs, clinics, and manufacturers. By seamlessly integrating with any hardware or software, EviSmart offers an innovative approach to addressing the industry's most persistent challenges.

EviSmart is built to eliminate inefficiencies, enabling dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and deliver care more effectively. The platform connects users across the dental ecosystem, creating a universal solution for dental practices and labs.

Key Features of EviSmart
• Universal Compatibility: Works with all existing hardware and software, eliminating integration barriers.
• AI-Optimized Workflows: Tracks progress, automates processes, and ensures faster results.
• Scalability: Supports operations of any size, from independent clinics to global manufacturers.

“This is the future of dentistry,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. “With EviSmart, we’re not just improving workflows—we’re helping dental professionals deliver better care to more patients, at a scale that was previously impossible.”

EviSmart is available now. To learn more, visit www.evidentdigital.com.

About Evident:

Evident does not settle for the status quo. They build the tools the dental industry didn’t know it needed. From Dental CAD Designs to Workflow Solutions, Evident is trusted by labs and dentists in over 26 countries. They’re on a mission to make dental care smarter, faster, and better—for everyone.

Evident launches EviSmart, world’s first AI-powered dental workflow solution

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


