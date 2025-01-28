Leng Jun Art Foundation to Launch in New York City

Leng Jun, Co-Founder Leng Jun, Art

Honoring the Visionary Work of Leng Jun and Advancing Asian Art Appreciation

‘We can see that art has never occupied and influenced so much of human life as it does today, shaping the future of humanity....” — Leng Jun, Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leng Jun Art Foundation is proud to announce its official launch event on February 7, 2025, at the prestigious Asia Society and Museum, located at 725 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The evening will commence with a reception, bringing together notable figures, art enthusiasts, collectors, curators, educators, and philanthropic leaders from across New York City.The foundation is dedicated to promoting artistic excellence and fostering cross-cultural exchange, celebrating the rich traditions of Asian art with a particular focus on the works of renowned Chinese artist Leng Jun. Guests will enjoy an intimate setting with theater-style seating, featuring remarks by Leng Jun himself alongside board members and foundation leaders.Guests will be guided through an evening of artistic appreciation and cultural dialogue. The choice of the Asia Society and Museum as the venue reflects its mission to navigate shared futures for Asia and the world through policy, arts and culture, education, sustainability, business, and technology.The mission of the Leng Jun Art Foundation is to empower the next generation of artists and scholars through various forms of support, including scholarships for Asian students studying in the United States. This aims to promote the inheritance and innovation of Eastern and Western art, contributing to the healthy development of artistic diversity. In line with this mission, the foundation plans to establish educational institutions in the United States, offering realistic, high-quality, and practical guidance and services.In addition to supporting emerging talents, the foundation promotes cultural exchange through artist residency programs, providing free conditions and opportunities for creation, exhibition, and communication. This aims to better showcase and exchange the profound and rich art history and continuously expanding artistic expressions of the East and West. The foundation is committed to the inheritance and innovation of art, widely and deeply synchronizing with social progress while respecting Mr. Leng Jun's artistic ideals. In today's world, deeply changed by high technology, and as most industries are gradually being replaced, the role and mission of art in human life will undergo significant changes. Traditional aesthetics and modern fashion will deeply intervene in people's spiritual interests and moral life. ‘We can see that art has never occupied and influenced so much of human life as it does today, shaping the future of humanity. In the journey of enhancing and returning to the human spiritual home, its influence far exceeds that of philosophy and science, second only to traditional religion,” stated Leng Jun, Co-Founder.For additional information about the Leng Jun Art Foundation and our mission, visit www.lengjunartfoundation.org . All media-related inquiries should be directed to lengjunfoundation@gmail.com.About Leng JunLeng Jun, born in 1963 in Sichuan Province, China , grew up in Wuhan, Hubei Province. He became renowned in the 1990s for his Hyperrealism art, characterized by meticulous and vivid depictions. His works have won numerous awards in major domestic exhibitions and have certain international influence. In fact, Leng Jun's painting styles are diverse, encompassing both Eastern and Western traditions as well as contemporary themes. His works are widely collected by private individuals and institutions. Leng Jun is dedicated to the research and practice of both Eastern and Western, ancient and modern art, and has unique and deep insights into the art of today and the future. This lays a solid foundation for the successful fulfillment of the foundation's mission.For further information, please visit www.lengjunartfoundation.org

