Ancient Prophecies and Power Struggles: Watch the Official Trailer for “Lamassu Falling”

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting release by Explora Books Arturo R. Ortiz ’s “ Lamassu Falling : A Novelette of Ancient Assyria in the Days of Jonah” transports readers to the center of one of the most fabled empires in history. This captivating story, which is set in ancient Assyria, skillfully combines drama, faith, and history to create a story that speaks to universal realities.The city of Nineveh is on the verge of catastrophe as Assyria is hit by a series of plagues and conflicts. An ominous celestial sign looms over the city, signaling impending doom, while a prophet of the God of Israel warns that Nineveh has only forty days before its downfall. Within the city’s walls, a sinister power struggle brews, driven by a ruthless pagan seeking to usurp control.The story follows the connected destinies of the governor of Nineveh, his courageous and beautiful daughter, and an Assyrian war hero disillusioned by the gods of his people. As the city’s leaders struggle with their faith and the forces tearing Nineveh apart, violent pagan rituals reach horrifying extremes, demanding the ultimate sacrifice from families. In this war of gods and ideologies, the fate of Nineveh—and the Assyrian empire itself—hangs in the balance.Arturo R. Ortiz, a retired physicist and aerospace engineer, brings his unique background and deep passion for biblical history to this extraordinary work. With advanced degrees in physics and space studies, Ortiz’s career spanned military and civilian service in missile systems and space propulsion. Yet it was his commitment to Christian apologetics and biblical scholarship that shaped the heart of “Lamassu Falling”.An avid student of Scripture, Ortiz combines his extensive knowledge of Bible history, ancient civilizations, and Christian theology to create a narrative that is as informative as it is interesting. Historical fiction and theological ideas combine perfectly to provide an in-depth look of morality, religion, and human tenacity.Readers have praised “Lamassu Falling” for its compelling storytelling and historical accuracy. One Amazon reviewer describes it as “a vivid and thought-provoking tale that brings the Book of Jonah to life. Ortiz’s meticulous research and passion for biblical history make this a must-read for fans of historical fiction.”Ortiz’s work also reflects his deep connection to the restoration of Israel and his passion for outreach to the Jewish community. His theological perspective, rooted in a conservative Wesleyan tradition, informs the moral and spiritual struggles portrayed in the book, making it a powerful examination of divine purpose and redemption.The official book trailer for “Lamassu Falling” is now available on Explora Books’ social media channels, offering a visual glimpse into the drama and intensity of Ortiz’s Assyrian epic. Perfect for readers who enjoy historical fiction with a biblical foundation, this novel invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of ancient intrigue, faith, and ultimate transformation.To purchase a copy of the book, click here. ( https://tinyurl.com/yr325pnp About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

