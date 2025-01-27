New funding supporting beach access for all

Release date: 25/01/25

To accommodate growing demand for estara’s beach access program for people with disabilities and mobility issues, the Malinauskas Government has delivered new funding to allow for it to expand in the 2025 summer season.

The program, which has been run by disability support organisation estara for the past three summers, is offering six supported beach access sessions at Glenelg beach between January and March.

A Malinauskas Government grant through Round One of the 2024-25 Social Impact program allocated nearly $10,000 in funding to estara to purchase a Mobichair floating wheelchair and eight Milo waterproof communicators, allowing for more people to access the beach for each nominated day.

Growing demand last year saw each session being booked out, with additional drop in participants attending on the day.

The program provides people with mobility needs the opportunity to engage in an everyday activity and operates as a ‘come and try’ session that seeks to empower participants to attend ‘self-serve’ beaches, which allow for spontaneous visits with friends and family.

In addition to Glenelg, four other metropolitan Adelaide and two regional South Australian beaches are classed as accessible, with Henley Beach, Seacliff, Semaphore, Semaphore South, Normanville and Whyalla Foreshore allowing varying levels of accessibility.

estara provides trained staff, including occupational therapists, to support with volunteering on beach days.

Upcoming sessions for 2025 will take place on Sunday 9 February, Saturday 22 February, Friday 7 March and Saturday 22 March.

For a full directory of accessible beaches visit: accessiblebeaches.com/beach-directory.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Being able to go the beach is something that most South Australians take for granted, but for many, accessibility challenges can limit the opportunities for them to do so.

estara’s beach access program is brilliant in providing support and access to people with mobility issues, and to hopefully provide participants with the confidence to spontaneously visit accessible beaches outside of the program.

Our Government is proud to support estara and this program, which allows people with disabilities to experience and enjoy the beach while being supported by trained and capable staff.

Attributable to Beth Davidson-Park, Board Chair, estara

estara is thrilled to partner with The City of Holdfast Bay in providing supported beach days over recent summers and the volume of people coming continues to grow.

Some have enjoyed the water at the beach for the first time.

estara is grateful for the receipt of a social and community grant that supports us to create increased opportunities at our Glenelg beach days this season and in future seasons.

The experience of enjoying the beach should be available and inclusive of all South Australians.