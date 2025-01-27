Back to school for thousands of South Australian children

Release date: 28/01/25

The 2025 school year gets underway today for more than 193,000 children and young people who attend public schools across the state.

More than 26,000 teachers and support staff across South Australia’s 508 public schools and 386 preschools will be there to welcome them as they walk through the gate.

There will also be around 18,000 children in Reception in schools across the state. This includes new starters who will attend school for the first time, along with children who began school as part of last year’s mid-year intake.

About 14,000 children will be attending a government preschool or kindergarten. While most will be taking their first step on their education journey, some will be back for their third term after starting in the middle of 2024.

Later this year, primary schools and preschools will welcome additional students into their midst in the mid-year intake.

The return to school comes as the State and Federal Governments jointly announced last week more than $1 billion in additional Commonwealth funding to South Australian public schools over the next 10 years.

This represents the biggest investment in South Australian public schools by the Australian Government – ever. This includes more individualised support for students, mandating evidenced-based teaching practices and more mental health support in schools.

Motorists are reminded to slow down around schools from today to ensure the safety of children and young people as they start the new year.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

For South Australian families, the start of a new school year is an exciting time as children prepare to learn new skills and meet new friends.

For our youngest learners, and their families, I appreciate it can also be an anxious time as they take their first steps into preschool and Reception – but it’s important to remember it can also be lots of fun.

For parents, I’d remind them it’s often the small things that make a big difference when settling into a new school year like ensuring they get plenty of sleep each night and a healthy breakfast in the morning.

Attributable to Department for Education Chief Executive Professor Martin Westwell

As we begin the school year, I know our school leaders, teachers and support staff are excited to welcome students into the classroom for another busy year.

I’d like to encourage our students to embrace every learning opportunity that’s presented to them this year, knowing that your teachers are there to help you every step of the way.

Our purpose in public education is to ensure every child and young person in South Australia can learn and thrive, and we’re excited for the year ahead.