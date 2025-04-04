More flu vaccines available

The free flu vaccine for children under 5, pregnant women and other South Australians who are most vulnerable to the impacts of influenza is arriving at GPs and pharmacies this week, as a new advertising campaign urges South Australians to roll up their sleeves.

There have been 2,324 flu cases already this year – nearly 700 more than the same time last year.

South Australia has a comprehensive free flu vaccine program for people who are at greater risk of severe disease – around 600,000 South Australians including people aged 65 and over, children aged six months to less than five years of age, pregnant women, all Aboriginal people over 6 months of age, and those with certain medical conditions.

Following the delivery of the vaccine for those aged over 65 at GPs, pharmacies and other immunisation providers, the vaccine is arriving this week for others covered in the National Immunisation Program.

Health authorities want to ensure that people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of influenza infection are vaccinated early in readiness for the flu season, as influenza disease can be severe, causing death or serious illness requiring hospitalisation.

SA Health has been working hard to distribute flu vaccines across the state, which have been procured by the Australian Government to ensure everyone at higher risk can get a flu vaccine in a timely way.

It comes as a renewed advertising campaign begins on social media urging parents and carers to protect their young kids with the annual flu vaccine, and other priority groups to do the same.

The ‘Stop the flu’ campaign will run through to May on Facebook and Instagram, promoting the free flu vaccine to eligible groups. The campaign can be viewed here.

The vaccine is adjusted each season to protect against new strains. Delivery of vaccines is timed to ensure South Australians can be vaccinated and protected ahead of the peak months of flu season, usually between June and September.

South Australia also provides free flu vaccines to adults and children who are experiencing homelessness and are not otherwise eligible for the free flu vaccine under the NIP.

Last year, South Australia’s flu vaccine uptake was above the national average and the highest of any mainland state.

Nearly 35 per cent of all South Australians received a flu vaccine – a better uptake than Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Flu symptoms include a rapid onset of fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in children.

While many people recover within a week, cough and fatigue may last longer. In those most at risk, influenza can cause serious illness, complications and hospitalisation, and sadly even death.

To learn more visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/flu

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We’re putting the call out to parents to protect their young kids from the flu by booking them in for their vaccination, with stock arriving this week.

Young children are especially vulnerable to the serious impacts of flu and more likely to end up in hospital.

We’re listening to the health experts by providing an excellent program that provides free flu vaccines to around 600,000 South Australians including people over 65, children under 5, pregnant women, all Aboriginal people over 6 months of age, and those with underlying health conditions.

South Australians have a strong record for rolling up their sleeves. Last year, our flu vaccine uptake was higher than the national average and higher than any mainland state – and we want even more South Australians to protect themselves this flu season.

Attributable to Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

Every winter season we see the severe impacts of the flu – particularly amongst certain groups, like very young children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions.

Prevention is always better than cure, and I encourage all priority South Australians to book their appointments and get vaccinated as soon as possible now that this life-saving vaccine is available.

I particularly want to remind all parents who have children under the age of five, that getting your little one vaccinated is the most effective way to protect them from serious illness this flu season.

Your child’s health is my priority, so make that appointment and let’s keep everyone safe this winter.