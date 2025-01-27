Dan Cregan to retire from politics

Release date: 28/01/25

The Special Minister of State Dan Cregan will retire from politics for family reasons.

Mr Cregan has served in the Cabinet since April last year following several years as the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Minister Cregan will attend his final cabinet meeting this afternoon.

As Special Minister of State, Minister Cregan oversaw complex negotiations to draft and deliver a world-first ban on political donations, which will take effect before the 2026 election.

The landmark legislation – which won significant community support including from major and minor parties, independents, democracy groups and other advocates -- will deliver greater confidence in our democracy for generations to come.

Minister Cregan also delivered further significant democratic reform through a major overhaul of the state’s Electoral Act.

Those reforms included banning the use of unsolicited robocalls and prohibiting the use of Artificial Intelligence to generate deepfake electoral advertisements designed to mislead voters.

As Police Minister, Mr Cregan was closely involved in reaching a landmark pay deal for South Australia Police to further boost the Government’s existing retention and recruitment initiatives.

As the Member for Kavel, Mr Cregan has advocated for new infrastructure for the growing Hills community, delivering a new hospital, aquatic centre, sports hub, ambulance station, Service SA centre and major road and public transport infrastructure.

He was re-elected as an Independent MP in 2022 with more than 75 per cent of the two-candidate-preferred vote, making Kavel the safest seat in the state.

Mr Cregan will support an independent candidate for Kavel in the lead up to the next state election and will continue to work on the significant local projects underway in the Hills.

The Premier will announce cabinet reshuffle in due course.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Dan Cregan is an intelligent, thoughtful and determined Member of Parliament and these qualities have shone through since he was first elected to Parliament, and have been amply demonstrated during his time as Speaker and throughout his service in Cabinet.

Hills residents know well the relentless advocacy Dan has delivered on their behalf.

I’m sad to lose him. But I absolutely understand that family is rightly his first priority.

Dan will leave Cabinet with a legacy to be proud of.

Together, we worked hard to deliver a world-leading ban on political donations. This will help safeguard our democracy for generations to come.

Dan also delivered significant democratic reform to bring our electoral laws up to modern standards.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

I’d like to thank the Premier for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

I’m delighted we were able to see through a world-first ban on electoral donations and other vital democratic reforms.

It has been my deep privilege to serve as Member for Kavel. As much as I love this role, pressing family matters make this the correct decision at this time. Most political careers are doomed to go on for longer than they should, and this is the right time for me.

I’ve been determined to fix underinvestment in the Hills and I came to see that the only way to do this was to play hardball.

We now have a new hospital, aquatic centre, sports, hub, ambulance station, Service SA centre and major road and public transport upgrades either delivered or underway.

I want to make my intentions clear now to ensure sufficient time for the next independent candidate in Kavel to run a full campaign.