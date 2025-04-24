Biggest ever grant funding boost for Anzac Day and WWII Commemorations

Release date: 24/04/25

A new funding boost will see the biggest ever grant funding for war commemoration, further demonstrating the South Australian Government’s commitment to the lasting memory of those who have served our nation.

This year’s Anzac Day Commemoration Fund, and funding to support the 80th Anniversary of the End of WWII, will receive a record $328K in funding.

These grants support the telling of the story of our nation’s military history and service, and the commemoration of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice through their service.

Forty different memorial, commemoration and education programs across South Australia will receive funding. Ex-service organisations, community groups and schools are among the recipients, with the importance of remembering and honouring those who have served and sacrificed for our country at the heart of many of the grants.

RSL Care is among the successful recipients, receiving more than $11,000 to transform a courtyard at its War Veterans Aged Care Home at Myrtle Bank into a memorial and reflection space dedicated to the Bangka Massacre where 21 Australian nurses were tragically killed.

The RSL Port Lincoln sub-branch secured $14,365 for a mural project involving two murals; ‘The Railway Place’ depicting local members of the 10th Battalion who travelled to France during World War 1 and never returned, while ‘A Mother’s Story’ depicts the journey of one soldier’s mother to find out what happened to her son.

Other notable initiatives supported include the restoration of Pinnaroo’s iconic war memorial clock and the construction of a new memorial at the SA Aviation Museum.

With South Australians to unite tomorrow in honour of Anzac Day, these investments will help preserve the history, values, and contributions of veterans in South Australia for generations to come.

Funding is still available through the Veterans SA Capacity Building Grant Fund and the Veterans SA Commemorative Services Grant Fund, which close on 31 May 2025. To learn more visit veteranssa.sa.gov.au/grants

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Remembering those who serve and have served is our most important duty as a community. We thank veterans, and their families, for their extraordinary service. We dedicate ourselves to keeping the stories, and the lessons, or war, conflict and loss alive.

The South Australian Government is proud to support these community-led initiatives that honour, educate and recognise the valuable contributions of our veterans, past and present.

These grants will help bring meaningful projects to life and provide valuable education and development opportunities for our veterans and their families, in turn building a stronger and more inclusive community for all.

Attributable to Nathan Klinge, CEO RSL Care SA

RSL Care SA was grateful to receive funding from the South Australian Government to deliver our initiative that commemorates the sacrifice of the Bangka nurses, and provides a special place of reflection for our residents, staff and visitors.

To have a courtyard dedicated to the nurses of this tragic military event is a beautiful and symbolic way of acknowledging their service and it also demonstrates how the legacy of nurses caring for soldiers and veterans lives on in the work RSL Care SA carries out each day.

Without the support of the South Australian Government, this beautiful and important project would not have been possible.

Attributable to Gary Clough, RSL Port Lincoln Sub-Branch Inc President

Thanks to the South Australian Government we now have the opportunity to honour an important local story of those who served.

Both murals have been completed and reflect the story of honour, sacrifice and mateship. We are hoping to have one mural animated with the view to making it a focal point of our celebrations and commemorations.

Whilst the story is not unique to the times, it is unique to the Lower Eyre Peninsula. It will be a great addition to the RSL, offering powerful storytelling that will engage the public and schools in an entertaining manner and hopefully pique the curiosity of both young and old.