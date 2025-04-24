Don’t miss this last opportunity to see the hugely popular Chihuly in the Botanic Garden

Release date: 24/04/25

Time is running out to witness the breathtaking glass artworks of Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, as the Australian-first exhibition enters its final week, closing on the afternoon of Tuesday 29 April.

Over the past seven months, the exhibition has proved hugely popular with more than 1.25 million visitors flocking to the beautiful surrounds of Adelaide Botanic Garden to immerse themselves in Dale Chihuly's large-scale glass installations.

The ticketed night-time event Chihuly Nights has now sold out for the remainder of the exhibition, with more than 134,093 tickets sold across the season. An extra two nights per week were added to the Chihuly Nights calendar to meet demand.

Visitors can still enjoy the exhibition for free in the daytime as an affordable day out during the school holidays. No booking is necessary to visit during the day.

The ticketed event In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly within the lush Bicentennial Conservatory is also still open, having welcomed more than 50,746 daytime visitors. Daytime tickets to this additional exhibition are still available and can be purchased on the door or online.

More than 10,000 young people have participated in the Moore Critters drawing competition within the In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly exhibition. Each month, a winner has had their artwork turned into a bespoke piece of art by leading local glass artist, Tom Moore; April entries are still open.

After the final public Chihuly Nights on Sunday the 27th of April, a special thank-you event will be held for people who have provided their time and efforts for the South Australian community in volunteer and other community support roles.

The Chihuly Studio team will arrive in the coming days and begin preparations to carefully pack the artworks away for the trip back to Seattle, in the US.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This magnificent exhibition has been a major drawcard for local, interstate, and international visitors, further enhancing our state as a world class arts destination.

An Australian-first, Chihuly in the Botanic Garden has been received with so much enthusiasm from the public.

So many people have marvelled at Dale Chihuly’s unique works and I encourage South Australians to get along to the Gardens over the coming days to see this fascinating free exhibition.

Attributable to Dale Chihuly, artist

I’ve always been passionate about having as many people see my work as possible.

It is rare for audiences to enjoy free access to a space as beautiful as Adelaide Botanic Gardens.

It is an honour and a thrill to learn that 1.25 million people have come to see this exhibition right in the heart of the city.

Attributable to Michael Harvey, Director Botanic Garden and State Herbarium

Hosting an event of this scale would not be possible without the work of Botanic Gardens staff and volunteers. We extend a heartfelt thank you for their tireless efforts which made this event such a success.