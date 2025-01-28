Mike Sarraille Appointed Chief Talent Officer at Overwatch Mission Critical

Mike Sarraille, CTO

Overwatch Mission Critical is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Sarraille as Chief Talent Officer (CTO).

The mission-critical space demands more than technical expertise—it requires a commitment to building and maintaining elite teams that can adapt, innovate, and deliver.” — Mike Sarraille, CTO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical, a leader in mission-critical professional services and talent acquisition, is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Sarraille as Chief Talent Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Sarraille, previously the President of The Talent War Group, will report directly to Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch.Mike Sarraille brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and leadership expertise to Overwatch. As a retired Navy SEAL officer and a recognized authority in leadership development, talent optimization, and high-performing teams, Sarraille has spent his career building cultures of excellence. In his most recent role at The Talent War Group, Sarraille worked with organizations across industries to identify, develop, and retain top-tier talent, cementing his reputation as a transformative leader in the talent space."Mike’s appointment as Chief Talent Officer marks a significant milestone for Overwatch," said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. "His unmatched leadership experience and strategic insights into talent acquisition and development will be critical as we continue to grow and strengthen our position as the leader in mission-critical labor solutions. Mike embodies the core values of Overwatch, and I am confident he will drive impactful changes for our team and our clients."As Chief Talent Officer, Sarraille will oversee all aspects of talent and culture at Overwatch, including recruiting, employee development and retention, HR systems and processes, and fostering a high-performing culture. He will also spearhead initiatives to further embed Overwatch’s commitment to leadership development and operational excellence."I’m honored to join Overwatch and contribute to a company that is setting the standard for mission-critical professional services," said Mike Sarraille, Chief Talent Officer. "The mission-critical space demands more than technical expertise—it requires a commitment to building and maintaining elite teams that can adapt, innovate, and deliver results in high-stakes environments. I look forward to working alongside Kirk and the entire Overwatch team to invest in our people and build a culture of excellence."Under Sarraille’s leadership, Overwatch plans to launch new training and leadership development initiatives, including OVERWATCH University, a leadership certification program, and a company-wide commitment to achieving 100% certification for all employees in data center operations. These initiatives are designed to position Overwatch as the employer of choice in the mission-critical sector and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional value to its clients.With Sarraille’s appointment, Overwatch is doubling down on its commitment to investing in talent as a key driver of success.For media inquiries, please contact Shae Persico

