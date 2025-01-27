New survey reveals extent of Israel’s failure to improve humanitarian access in Gaza in the year since ICJ ruling
Oxfam’s Policy Lead, Bushra Khalidi, said: “Given the volume of aid now entering Gaza, it is clear how much Israel has been obstructing the humanitarian response for the last 15 months. As the survey shows, Israel completely failed to improve humanitarian conditions, in disregard of international law, while systematically preventing life-saving aid from getting in.
“It is vital to assess past failures, even amid a ceasefire. Without accountability and a commitment to protecting humanitarian operations, we risk repeating the same cycles of impunity and neglect, leaving millions without hope of a better future.”
The survey is part of a humanitarian access snapshot, produced by NGOs, which examines Israel’s compliance with the ICJ measure regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance. It found that the provision of essentials like food, water, fuel, shelter and sanitation in Gaza fell well below the minimum required to sustain life for Palestinians in Gaza, that Israeli policies and actions resulted in the dismantlement of the humanitarian architecture and operational environment in the Gaza Strip.
Dr Jean-François Corty, President of Médecins du Monde, said: “Now that aid is getting into Gaza, the next weeks will be critical but challenging, given the level of destruction Israel has rained down upon Gaza and its near-total decimation of the humanitarian infrastructure and operational capacity.”
The survey revealed the extremely challenging conditions aid workers in Gaza have faced, with Israel conducting systematic attacks on basic services and humanitarian infrastructure and personnel:
- 94 per cent of aid workers from the reporting organizations had been displaced at least once - many of them multiple times.
- 72 per cent of aid agencies surveyed report that their premises were damaged due to air or ground attacks by Israeli forces at least once since 26 January 2024, with many organisations reporting multiple attacks. At least 7 agencies’ offices in Gaza city were heavily damaged or destroyed as well as several NGO run medical centres.
- 93 per cent of aid agencies surveyed had to forcibly relocate their operations at least once since the ICJ ruling, mainly due to Israeli displacement orders and military offensives. Almost all have had to relocate multiple times.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.