New survey reveals extent of Israel’s failure to improve humanitarian access in Gaza in the year since ICJ ruling

Oxfam’s Policy Lead, Bushra Khalidi, said: “Given the volume of aid now entering Gaza, it is clear how much Israel has been obstructing the humanitarian response for the last 15 months. As the survey shows, Israel completely failed to improve humanitarian conditions, in disregard of international law, while systematically preventing life-saving aid from getting in.

“It is vital to assess past failures, even amid a ceasefire. Without accountability and a commitment to protecting humanitarian operations, we risk repeating the same cycles of impunity and neglect, leaving millions without hope of a better future.”

The survey is part of a humanitarian access snapshot, produced by NGOs, which examines Israel’s compliance with the ICJ measure regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance. It found that the provision of essentials like food, water, fuel, shelter and sanitation in Gaza fell well below the minimum required to sustain life for Palestinians in Gaza, that Israeli policies and actions resulted in the dismantlement of the humanitarian architecture and operational environment in the Gaza Strip.

Dr Jean-François Corty, President of Médecins du Monde, said: “Now that aid is getting into Gaza, the next weeks will be critical but challenging, given the level of destruction Israel has rained down upon Gaza and its near-total decimation of the humanitarian infrastructure and operational capacity.”

The survey revealed the extremely challenging conditions aid workers in Gaza have faced, with Israel conducting systematic attacks on basic services and humanitarian infrastructure and personnel: