Myanmar Earthquake: Devastating Crisis, Immediate Response Underway

Oxfam in Myanmar has activated its Emergency Response Team and is providing hygiene, dignity and family kits in the areas affected by the strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake on 28 March.

More than 1600 people are reported to have been killed and over 3400 people injured. These figures are expected to increase as more information becomes available from the affected regions.

The situation in all affected regions remains dire, with survivors in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care, and protection.

First-response supplies—including hygiene kits, dignity kits, and family kits—are already being dispatched to the worst-affected areas to meet immediate needs and support survivors through this critical period.

Oxfam is working closely with local partners to ensure that aid reaches those most in need as quickly and effectively as possible. Oxfam's priority is to save lives, preserve dignity, and prevent further suffering among communities facing unimaginable loss.

Rajan Khosla, Country Director of Oxfam in Myanmar, expressed profound sorrow over the devastation caused by the earthquake.

“While Oxfam and partners are focused on providing emergency relief, the magnitude of this disaster requires a broader, coordinated global response to address both immediate needs and long-term recovery. The full scale of the earthquake’s destruction is still emerging, but we need swift humanitarian assistance to help survivors begin rebuilding their lives with dignity," Khosla said.

A staff member from Oxfam in Myanmar, currently on the ground in Mandalay, has reported firsthand the catastrophic destruction caused by the earthquake.

“The ground shook violently beneath my feet. Buildings around me began to collapse, and I could hear the cries of people running. It's impossible to describe the horror and helplessness felt as I watched families desperately trying to escape the destruction. It’s a nightmare for me. People are scared, injured, and in urgent need of aid. The scale of this tragedy is beyond what we could have ever imagined,” she said.

The National Disaster Management Committee has declared a State of Emergency across six earthquake-affected areas— Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Territory, and Bago Region.

Recognizing the severity of the crisis, international humanitarian assistance has been requested to support the ongoing response and recovery efforts.

Oxfam in Myanmar remains steadfast in its commitment to stand with the people of Myanmar during this difficult time. We continue to work closely with partners to deliver timely and effective aid to those most in need.