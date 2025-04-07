Myanmar earthquake: Risk of waterborne disease outbreak amidst devastation compounded by weekend heavy rains

Heavy rains that struck Mandalay and Sagaing – the epicenter of the recent earthquake in Myanmar – at the weekend have further complicated the humanitarian situation. The existing lack of sanitation and clean water is now increasing the risk of waterborne diseases, said Oxfam today.

Rajan Khosla, Oxfam in Myanmar Country Director, said:

“The recent heavy rains have added to the challenges faced by the survivors of this earthquake, further affecting those who are already struggling. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter in temporary accommodations or in open areas, with limited access to clean water and proper sanitation."

The destruction of roads and bridges, together with the disruption in telecommunications have already slowed rescue and relief operations over the past week. Millions of people in hardest-hit areas remain with limited access to electricity, clean water and sanitation, and essential services.

The 7.7-magnitude quake - the worst to hit Myanmar in decades – has left a trail of devastation, particularly in the regions of Mandalay, Sagaing, parts of Shan, and Nay Pyi Taw.

The UN has estimated that the earthquake has affected more than 17 million people across 57 of the country’s 330 townships. Over 3,400 people have been announced dead and thousands more injured, and the number is still rising.

Oxfam’s team was among the first to reach the hardest-hit areas, providing lifesaving supplies to prevent the outbreak of disease, particularly acute watery diarrhea. Together with our partners, Oxfam is providing people in shelters with lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and other essential supplies.