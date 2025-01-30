Serving Success: How a McDonald’s Job Helped Turn Dreams To Reality

Ivy Asuncion, cum laude graduate and a dedicated service crew member at McDonald's Philippines

I started working at McDonald’s when I was a student to cover my school expenses...After graduating, it feels like this job has given me something that others cannot provide.” — Ivy Asuncion, McDonald's Philippines crew member

BATAC, ILOCOS NORTE, PHILIPPINES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juggling studies and work is a challenge many students take on to help ease financial burdens and gain real-world experience. For some, a part-time job is simply a means to an end, but for others, it becomes a stepping stone to something bigger—a place where skills are honed, confidence is built, and opportunities for career growth take shape.At McDonald’s Philippines, young employees don’t just earn a paycheck; they gain invaluable lessons in responsibility, teamwork, and leadership. Many student crew members start with the goal of funding their education, only to discover that their experiences behind the counter equip them with skills they never expected—skills that prepare them for a successful future.This is exactly what happened to Christine Ivy Asuncion. What started as a way to support her studies turned into a path of personal and professional growth—one that continues to shape her career aspirations today.Ivy, a recent graduate of Mariano Marcos State University in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, with a degree in Industrial Technology, majoring in Food Processing and Service Management, has quickly made her mark at McDonald’s. As a cum laude graduate and a dedicated service crew member, she has shown her strong work ethic and commitment to the job.At just 22 years old, she has learned to balance her professional ambitions with her familial responsibilities, living with her father and younger brother in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, while her mother works in Malaysia and her older sister is employed in Dubai. Ivy started working during her last semester at university to help pay for her education. With just two subjects left, she took the initiative to get a job at McDonald's, showing her dedication to both her studies and finances. Encouraged by her family, Ivy wanted to help with household expenses, which motivated her to aim for a management trainee position at the company.While working at McDonald's, Ivy has faced the challenges of working in a fast-paced setting. She has quickly learned to handle different roles in the restaurant. While she acknowledges that the job of a crew member can be demanding, she enjoys the friendships formed during busy shifts, where teamwork helps turn stressful moments into shared laughter and support. She further shares that the work culture within McDonald's encourages every crew member to become the best at what they do with each member supporting one another to achieve this.“Pumasok po ako sa McDonald’s nung estudyante ako para matustusan ko po yung mga gastusin ko sa pag-aaral. Pero nung nagka-graduate na po ako sabi kasi po binabalak ko pong mag resign para magtrabaho po sana sa hotel. Pero nung naka-graduate ako hindi ko po alam pero parang hindi ko na po at ata kayang mag resign sa store na 'to. Ganun parang may naibigay po 'yung work na ito na hindi maibibigay ng iba ganun po. (I started working at McDonald’s when I was a student to cover my school expenses. But when I graduated, I thought about resigning to work in a hotel. However, after graduating, I realized that I might not be able to resign from this store. It feels like this job has given me something that others cannot provide.),” Ivy says.Once an introvert, Ivy has grown more confident in her communication skills, often managing difficult customer interactions with grace and professionalism. Through her experiences, she has learned the value of honesty and integrity, recognizing their importance in both her work and personal life. Her ability to handle challenges, such as resolving customer complaints, has strengthened her desire to pursue a management role, where she hopes to inspire and support her team. As Ivy continues her career at McDonald's, she envisions a future where she can leverage her experiences to further her career. Her time at McDonald’s has not only provided her with valuable skills but has also fostered a deep appreciation for the company's values and community involvement. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for service, Ivy stands poised to become a leader within the McDonald’s family and beyond.To discover career opportunities at McDonald’s Philippines, visit the McDonald's PH website and follow the McDonald's PH Careers Facebook Page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.