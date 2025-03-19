Philippine Airlines Celebrates 84 Years with Special Low Fares

Philippine Airlines launches special fares for its 84th Anniversary.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazing travel adventures await as Philippine Airlines (PAL) offers lower fares to celebrate its 84th anniversary !A solo beach escape, a long-overdue getaway with friends, or a reunion with family overseas has now become more affordable on PAL.Avail of fares as low as US$ 80 (round trip economy base fare) for flights from the Philippines! The special discounted fares are PAL’s way of thanking all its customers for their support as the Philippine flag carrier celebrates 84 years of service to the world.Why Fly Philippine AirlinesExperience a comfortable journey when you travel to your dream destinations in the Philippines, Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East at more affordable rates during PAL’s 84th Anniversary celebration. On PAL’s nonstop flights, you can enjoy cabin amenities, baggage allowance options and appetizing meals, all-in! You can pre-order meals according to your dietary restrictions and enjoy in-flight entertainment on select international flights.The PAL flying experience is delivered by a dedicated team of ground, cabin, and flight crew who uphold the highest safety standards and embody the unparalleled, genuine care of Filipinos. Experience the warmth of heartfelt service on every step of your journey with the Philippines' flag carrier and Asia’s longest-serving airline.Book That Flight NowBook your flight now to get your preferred flights and seats! Promo runs until March 20, 2025.Learn more about PAL’s Anniversary offerings by visiting www.philippineairlines.com or downloading the Philippine Airlines mobile app. Follow PAL’s official social media accounts to stay updated on PAL’s latest promos, events, and flights.

