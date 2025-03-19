Philippine Airlines Rolls Out Discounted Fares for 84th Anniversary

Philippine Airlines announced their 84th Anniversary travel deals.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philippine Airlines' has announced its 84th Anniversary with lower fares for travellers.A solo beach escape, a long-overdue getaway with friends, or a reunion with family overseas has now become more affordable on PAL. Avail of fares as low as US$ 80 (round trip economy base fare) for flights from the Philippines! The special deal is PAL’s way of thanking all its customers for their support as the Philippine flag carrier celebrates 84 years of service to the world.Experience a comfortable journey anywhere in destinations such as the Philippines, Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East at more affordable rates during PAL’s 84th anniversary seat sale. On PAL’s nonstop flights, enjoy cabin amenities, baggage allowance options and appetising meals, all-in! Pre-order meals according to one's dietary restrictions and enjoy in-flight entertainment on select international flights. The PAL flying experience is delivered by a dedicated team of ground, cabin, and flight crew who uphold the highest safety standards and embody the unparalleled, genuine care of Filipinos. Experience the warmth of heartfelt service on every step of your journey with the Philippines' flag carrier and Asia’s longest-serving airline.Book a flight now! Promo runs until March 20, 2025.Learn more about PAL’s Anniversary discounted fares by visiting www.philippineairlines.com or downloading the Philippine Airlines mobile app. Follow PAL’s official social media accounts to stay updated on PAL’s latest promos, events, and flights.

