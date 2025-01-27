Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha Raises Alarm Over Firing of Federal Inspectors General - For January 27, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN — Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha expressed serious concerns about the recent firing of federal inspectors general at multiple federal government agencies by the Trump administration, calling the move “alarming” and “negligent.”

An inspector general is an independent position that conducts audits and investigations into allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse of federal funds.

“It’s bad enough to fire these watchdogs in the middle of the night without cause, but doing so without a plan to replace them leaves our federal tax dollars vulnerable,” Blaha said. "Thieves love nothing better than chaos and no watchdogs, and that's what we're seeing here."

Blaha’s office oversees approximately $40 billion in local spending and audits about $20 billion of federal funds spent by the state of Minnesota. She also noted that, historically, Congress supported these critical positions.

“I'm old enough to remember a time when protecting tax dollars was a nonpartisan issue,” said Blaha. “I hope we can return to that balance.”