HAPPY CREW, HAPPY CUSTOMERS: HOW A CREW MEMBER THRIVES AT WORK

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nineteen-year-old Harry Noche, a service crew in McDonald’s Lemery, Batangas, is the embodiment of McDonald’s employee-first approach – a satisfied worker who delivers exceptional customer experiences. He serves customers with a smile and enthusiasm – even after a long day in school."McDo 'yung nagbigay ng opportunity po para sa ‘kin. Parang McDo po 'yung nag nagbukas ng daan para makapag-aral po ako sa college,” (McDonald's gave me an opportunity. It’s like McDonald's opened the road for me to pursue my college education,” Harry says with much gratitude. It is a sentiment that showcases McDonald's commitment to creating an inclusive environment as it adapts to their employees' unique circumstances. As someone who has taken on a huge responsibility of contributing to his family's finances, for Harry, this is life changing.Reflected in his typical day is how McDonald's helps him maintain a balance between work and school. After attending classes at 7 AM, he takes a brief rest in the afternoon, and then proceeds to work the closing shift at the store. “Malapit lang sa amin ang McDo. Mga two kilometers. Mga ten minutes andun na po ako (McDonald's is close to where I live, about two kilometers away. It only takes around ten minutes to get there.),” he shares.Working in McDonald’s has also transformed Harry's personality. The company has a culture that fosters good relationships with friends and family. “Noong makapasok po ako sa McDo natuto po akong makipag-socialize parang humanap ng maraming friends. Para pong tumaas ang aking self-confidence (When I started working at McDonald's, I learned how to socialize and make many friends. It really helped boost my self-confidence)," he continues. Thanks to this environment, the once-shy teenager has become a confident young professional.But this positive work culture is also evident in employee development. McDonald’s is known for celebrating employee achievement. Harry's "Crew of the Month" award is proof of this.“Friendly po 'yung mga kasamahan ko sa trabaho, pati mga managers. Maganda po ang work culture kaya namo-motivate kami. Naging Crew of the Month po ako. Nakaka-proud at nakaka-build ng self-confidence (My coworkers, as well as the managers, are friendly. The work culture is great, which keeps me motivated. I was even recognized as Crew of the Month, which makes me proud and builds my confidence even more.),” he further relates, highlighting how employee satisfaction redounds to outstanding customer service.But it is McDonald's investment in employees’ talent development that has provided Harry with rewards beyond a paycheck. “Dahil sa McDo, marami pong mga lessons learned na natutunan ko po. Then in the future mai-apply ko pa siya. Isa na 'yung work hard tapos makakamit mo po 'yung success. Do your best lang palagi (At McDonald's, I learned many valuable lessons that I can apply in the future. One of them is that if you work hard, you will achieve success. Just do your best.),” he says.McDonald’s has a comprehensive training program that equips employees with skills which includes leadership, customer service, critical thinking, teamwork, and more. This focus on personal development has profoundly impacted Harry's outlook.For students who aspire to have a positive employment journey, McDonald’s Philippines offers them a support system which makes it’s easy to be the best they can be. Crew members enjoy flexible working schedules, world-class training, a feel-good workplace, and opportunities for career growth.To discover career opportunities at McDonald’s Philippines, visit the McDonald's PH website and follow the McDonald's PH Careers Facebook Page.

