Algo Announces Strategic Partnership with Beye to Enhance AI-Driven Supply Chain Intelligence

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algo, a leading AI-driven supply chain and demand planning provider, has partnered with Beye.ai, an emerging leader in generative business intelligence (BI), to help mid-market organizations unlock actionable insights with AI-driven, no-code analytics. By making data exploration intuitive and reliable, Beye enables business teams to make faster, smarter decisions and drive operational efficiency.

With the integration of Beye’s generative BI capabilities, Algo’s customers gain on-demand access to contextualized, high-fidelity analytics that streamline supply chain operations, optimize inventory, and minimize waste—without reliance on IT or data teams. This AI-powered automation allows organizations to anticipate shifts in demand, act decisively, and unlock new revenue opportunities with unprecedented speed.

“Accurate demand planning is key to retail success. Our partnership with Beye enables clients to unify data sources into a single platform, delivering contextualized, persona-specific insights to support strategic decision-making,” said Usman Barkat, CPO of Algo.

“Together with Algo, we’re transforming how organizations leverage data for smarter, faster decisions. Traditional BI solutions create bottlenecks—our Generative BI platform eliminates those barriers, providing self-service analytics that accelerate time-to-value and empower teams to act with confidence,” said Farhad Hussain, Co-founder and CEO of Beye.ai.

About Algo

Algo leverages AI and advanced analytics to deliver innovative supply chain solutions that drive efficiency and profitability. With a commitment to transforming retail operations, Algo continues to pioneer new technologies that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive market. For more information, visit www.Algo.com.

About Beye.ai

Beye.ai is redefining business intelligence with an AI-first, self-service platform designed to help organizations move from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making. Today, disconnected systems, slow insights, and complex BI tools make it difficult for teams to act quickly on critical data.

That’s why Beye.ai provides an end-to-end generative BI solution that enables business teams to access custom, real-time insights—without coding, complex tools, or IT dependency. With implementations up to 7x faster than traditional BI platforms, businesses can reduce costs, accelerate decision-making, and unlock new opportunities with data-driven intelligence.

Built for speed and efficiency, Beye.ai automates data consolidation, delivers proactive insights, and provides an intuitive, no-code experience. Unlike conventional BI tools that focus on dashboards, Beye.ai delivers real answers, empowering organizations to make smarter decisions, faster.

Visit https://beye.ai/ to see how Beye.ai is transforming business intelligence.

