Algo Announces Executive Sponsorship of the American Supply Chain Summit
Leading brands will Supercharge Their Supply Chains with Algo at the upcoming industry eventTROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algo, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for supply chain and demand planning in retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing industries, is proud to announce its executive sponsorship of the highly anticipated American Supply Chain Summit by Generis.
The American Supply Chain Summit, known for its comprehensive insights and networking opportunities in the supply chain management sector, will be held from April 30-May 1, 2024 in Hyatt Regency, Dallas, TX. This summit serves as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to discuss the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of supply chain operations.
As an executive sponsor, Algo will play a key role in fostering discussions and sharing expertise that empower businesses to optimize inventory management, forecast demand accurately, and adapt swiftly to market dynamics.
The Algo team will be exhibiting at Booth #34, showcasing our supply chain intelligence platform, which informs demand forecasting, merchandise planning, and operations management, significantly increasing inventory availability and sales.
Attendees can look forward to a session on “Building a SSoT for Inventory Planning & Forecasting by Category — for Optimum Business Planning,” presented by Sara Tattle, Microsoft CSO Division. Scheduled for April 30th at 9:10 am, this session aims to address:
- Empowering omnichannel agility by seamlessly integrating cross-functional teams to maximize efficiency and responsiveness
- Leveraging a SSoT to predict performance, identify opportunities, and minimize manual data handling
- Exploring how to rapidly transform your supply chain planning in weeks
- Data-driven growth through unifying siloed data for real-time predictive analytics, enabling informed decisions that drive efficiency and growth
Algo will also host a Lunch & Learn roundtable discussion titled ‘Navigating How to Master Demand Planning’ featuring Apptricity Corporation, Fixefy, Facility Solutions Group, and our Chief Product Officer, Usman Barkat. This session will take place on April 30, 2024, from 12:45 to 1:45 PM.
Experience these engaging sessions, gain expert insights, and supercharge your supply chain with Algo at the American Supply Chain Summit.
About Algo
Algo is a leading AI supply chain SaaS provider that uses technology to transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into supply and demand for global organizations. Algo enables retailers, suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers to gain insight into their demand planning and inventory optimization processes, to supercharge their supply chains. Combining AI and machine learning with deep domain expertise, Algo’s omnichannel SaaS platform helps suppliers and retailers plan, simulate, and execute more efficient supply chains through smart automation, actionable analytics, and digital twin technology. Visit www.algo.com to learn more.
