Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 27, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 27, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Company Name: New York Wholesale Group

Company Announcement

New York Wholesale Group of Hicksville, NY is recalling Zaarah Herbals Shatavari Powder, to the consumer/user level because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional overt signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a fetus is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, increased risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease, and neurocognitive effects.

Zaarah Herbals Shatavari Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut between 10/21/2022 and 04/15/2024.

Product is packaged in clear 100g (3.5oz) jars with a gold lid. The name ZAARAH HERBALS SHATAVARI POWDER prominently displayed on the front of the jar. The UPC is 63502899940. Product codes included in the recall are Batch No: SR 04 Mfd. Date: JULY/2022 and can be found on the back panel of the bottle.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of an analysis conducted by Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection; Food & Standards Division that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead.

Consumers who have purchased this product should not consume it and can return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-516-7606 Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm EST.