Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 24, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 24, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Supreme Service Solutions, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chicken Caesar Salad and Wrap

Company Announcement

Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Deli) is assisting in a recall for items purchased from Boar’s Head Brand’s supplier of pecorino romano cheese. Ambriola Company, has issued a recall for select SKUs of pecorino romano cheese products, including two products they produce under the Boar’s Head Brand label, due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Ambriola Company Affected Product:

Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz Item Code: 858 Case UPC: 042421-05858 Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26 Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119 Case UPC: 042421-15119 Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26

Ambriola Company has issued a Class I recall for the items (see table above) due to potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes.

In addition, and in an abundance of caution, Boar’s Head has made the decision to withdraw all products Ambriola Company produces for Boar’s Head. This includes the following additional products NOT affected by the recall:

Details: Pre-cut Pecorino Romano Item Code: 15160 Case UPC: 042421-15160 Sell-by Dates: 11/25/25-5/11/26

Recalled items were distributed in Kroger retail stores located in KY & IN.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of deli salads and wraps.

Retail packaged items:

Product Name Barcode UPC Best By Date EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad 850042244142 11/9/2025-11/22/2025 EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap 85004224455 11/9/2025-11/22/2025

Labels*:

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme.

What You Should Do: Consumers should not consume and discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.

Asking Questions?

Contact The Ambriola Company, Inc information mailbox at info@ambriola.com.