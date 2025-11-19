When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 19, 2025
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Brand Name: Chef Brand
Product Description: Milk Pan 24 cm

Shata Traders Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Chef Brand Milk Pan 24 cm, because it has the potential to be contaminated with significant levels of lead (Pb) which may leach into food. Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses. Consuming food with elevated lead levels can contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. Children and babies are more susceptible to lead toxicity due to their smaller body size, metabolism, and rapid growth. At low levels, children may not have obvious symptoms but can still experience trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes. At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurologic changes.

The Chef Brand Milk Pan 24 cm product was distributed in NY, NJ, CT, MD, VA and MA areas.

The product is sold as 6Pcs/Box which are sold individually at retail.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

FDA collected the product samples from a retail store, and the product analysis found the products contain leachable lead that is harmful for human consumption.

If you have purchased Chef Brand Milk Pan 24cm, you are requested to stop using the product and return it to the retail store from where you have bought it for a full refund.

For questions and concerns please contact (718) 369-7000 ask for Mahboob Rahman.

