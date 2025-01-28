Dr. Tangie R. McDougald’s Therapist Unmasked Launches at Masquerade Gala Honoring Resilience and Transformation

Flyer

February 1, 2025 – A Night of Resilience, Transformation, and Celebration

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tangie R. McDougald, alongside her esteemed co-authors, is proud to announce the official launch of their powerful new book, Therapists Unmasked: True Stories of Resilience, Transformation, and Breaking Barriers Beyond a Diagnosis. This highly anticipated release promises to inspire readers with raw, authentic narratives of perseverance and triumph, offering a deeper look at the human experience beyond the lens of mental health diagnoses.To celebrate this monumental occasion, Dr. McDougald is hosting The Ultimate Therapists Presents: Masquerade of Triumph and Tribute on February 1, 2025, from 6 PM to 11 PM at Artists Collective, Hartford, CT. This exclusive, formal event will serve as a tribute to resilience, transformation, and breaking barriers in the mental health field.The Masquerade Gala promises an unforgettable evening filled with:• Inspiring Speeches and Tributes from Dr. McDougald and the book’s co-authors.• Networking Opportunities with leading professionals and advocates in mental health and wellness.• Entertainment, Fine Dining, and Celebration, all in a stunning masquerade setting.The book Therapists Unmasked offers a compelling look into the lives of therapists who have themselves navigated life’s greatest challenges, making it a must-read for anyone seeking hope, transformation, or a deeper understanding of resilience.Book Purchase:Therapists Unmasked is now available for purchase at iamtangie.kartra.com/page/DrTangie.Event Tickets:Tickets for the Masquerade of Triumph and Tribute can be secured at https://iamtangie.kartra.com/page/gala Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate triumph over adversity while connecting with changemakers in mental health and personal development.About Dr. Tangie R. McDougald:Dr. Tangie R. McDougald is a visionary therapist, author, and advocate dedicated to breaking barriers in mental health care. With a career rooted in empowering others, she continues to inspire through her leadership, education, and transformative storytelling.For more information about the book or gala, please contact theutbsummit@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.