CUDDLY Supports Animal Welfare Rescues, Shelters, and Pet Families Affected by the LA Wildfires

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUDDLY , a leading fundraising platform supporting nonprofit animal welfare organizations, has increased efforts to provide immediate assistance to rescues, shelters, and pet families affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. In response to the growing crisis, CUDDLY has launched a dedicated relief fund to ensure that both animals and families have the resources they need during this challenging time.To date, the CUDDLY Wildfire Relief Fund has raised $126,000, and the total continues to climb. These funds are being used to provide essential supplies to displaced animals and pet families, distribute animal essentials to foster homes, and support shelters and rescues working to rebuild their facilities and continue their life-saving work."We’re so proud of our community for stepping up in a big way to support these efforts, and we're doing everything we can to ensure no one—animal or human—faces this disaster alone."Key Actions Taken by CUDDLY:Fundraising & Awareness Campaigns: CUDDLY's team has been working around the clock to share fundraisers via paid marketing, email, and social media channels, raising awareness about the relief efforts and driving support for those affected by the fires.Emergency Supplies Storage: Thanks to CUDDLY Club, our monthly donors, CUDDLY has secured a storage unit filled with emergency pet supplies, including pet food, treats, bones, chews and supplements, leashes, crates, beds, and blankets, Cat litter and puppy pads, flea and tick prevention, dental chews, pet-safe wipes, and much more!Emergency Foster Kits: CUDDLY is distributing Emergency Foster Kits to people who have opened their homes to displaced animals, providing foster families with essential supplies. This not only relieves the burden on the affected rescues of ensuring foster homes are prepared for animals, but it also makes fostering more accessible to those who might not already have an animal in their home.Support for Pet Families: CUDDLY is working directly with animal rescues to ensure that pet families impacted by the wildfires have access to the supplies they need. From food and medications to bedding and grooming products, CUDDLY is committed to making sure pets and their owners stay safe, healthy, and together during this crisis.Collaboration with Stand Up for Pits Foundation: CUDDLY is working alongside Stand Up for Pits Foundation to send emergency supplies to pet families currently living in hotels after being displaced by the fires. Many of these families had to evacuate quickly with little time to pack. Stand Up for Pits Foundation secured FREE hotel rooms, and CUDDLY is providing support to help owners care for their animals.CUDDLY’s ongoing efforts are made possible by the generosity of its donor community, staff, and partners. As the fires continue to rage, CUDDLY remains committed to delivering resources to animal welfare groups and pet families in need of support.How You Can Help: Donate: Visit CUDDLY’s website and donate directly to the Wildfire Relief Fund to help provide critical supplies to animals in need.Spread the Word: Share CUDDLY’s fundraisers across your social media to help raise awareness.Volunteer: Those interested in helping out in person can reach out to CUDDLY for volunteer opportunities."We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and are focused on continuing to provide tangible resources to those in need," said John Hussey. "Together, we can help rebuild lives—both human and animal—one step at a time."About CUDDLYCUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform solely dedicated to supporting nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Through the power of compassion, CUDDLY donors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals across the world.

