CUDDLY Earns 123rd Place In Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500
This initiative will bring the world of pet experts and animal rescues together to help change the lives of animals worldwide.
CUDDLY, is the only fundraising and wishlist platform solely dedicated to helping nonprofit animal organizations from around the world by providing a robust suite of business tools. CUDDLY's platform has strengthened fundraising for animal rescues for more than 8 years in order to help them save more animals.
— CEO & Founder John J. Hussey
The Technology Fast 500 is an award program sponsored by Deloitte that recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. CUDDLY stands out as one of the few mission-driven companies among the nominees and placed 123rd out of 500 of the fastest-growing public and private tech companies.
CUDDLY’s platform hosts real time stories of rescue and shelters from around the world highlighting their animals needs and successes. At present, they’ve partnered with over 3,500+ animal rescues and shelters and have helped more than 35,000 animals.
“CUDDLY began because of a gap that existed in animal welfare” says CUDDLY CEO & Founder John J. Hussey. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen that need grow in recent months, and rescued animals need us now more than ever.”
The achievement is based on the percentage of growth for the fiscal year of 2018 to 2021. This honor is a sign that even when the world faces some of its most troubled times in history, humanity will still choose to speak out for those in need.
CUDDLY has continued to expand its offering by focusing on pet pantries around the country. This program is an effort to keep loved animals in homes and make animal shelters the best resource possible for their communities.
