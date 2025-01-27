Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces the 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has unveiled the Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop, a cutting-edge addition to its kitchen appliance lineup. Designed to elevate cooking experiences, this versatile cooktop offers multiple ways to heat and prepare meals, making it an excellent choice for home kitchens, tiny homes, or vacation properties.

The 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop features a sleek built-in design, integrating seamlessly into any countertop surface. Equipped with two induction burners and two ceramic burners, it accommodates various styles of pots and pans, offering maximum flexibility for all cooking preferences.

Advanced technology enhances the functionality of this hybrid cooktop. The user-friendly digital display ensures ease of use, while the slider touch controls provide precise adjustments for settings. Additional features such as a timer and a triple heating element allow for complete control of cooking durations and heat distribution.

Safety remains a priority with the Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop. Equipped with a child lock and automatic shut-off functionality, the cooktop minimizes the risk of accidental operation or overheating. The residual heat indicator provides a clear visual alert, ensuring safe handling even after cooking is complete.

For quick cooking, the Boost Function temporarily increases the power of the stovetop to its highest level. The Keep Warm feature ensures cooked dishes remain at an optimal serving temperature, while high and low voltage protection safeguards the cooktop’s long-term functionality.

Additional features include compatibility with a variety of cookware, a failure display function to notify users of any malfunctions, and efficient heating performance through its ceramic and induction burners. The cooktop’s modern design and compact dimensions make it a sophisticated addition to any kitchen layout.

The Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop is now available through authorized retailers. For more information, visit - https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=equator-30-electric-builtin-hybrid-cooktop-2-induction-ceramic-burner-in-black-607-1787&category_id=150

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, is a leading innovator in eco-friendly and space-saving home appliances. Specializing in cutting-edge technology, the company’s product portfolio includes laundry machines, refrigerators, cooktops, and dishwashers. Recognized for quality and performance, Equator continues to transform everyday living with its modern appliance solutions.

