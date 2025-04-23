Equator Releases Marine-Grade Stackable Washer and Dryer Set Built for Harsh Environments

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has launched the EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set, a compact, stackable laundry solution engineered specifically for the demanding conditions of marine environments.” Says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator. Ideal for yachts, sailboats, and tight shipboard spaces, this space-efficient duo delivers powerful cleaning, durability, and versatility—all while resisting saltwater corrosion.

Measuring 67 x 23.5 x 22.2 inches (HxWxD), this set can be stacked to conserve vertical space or installed side by side, depending on your vessel’s configuration. Despite its small footprint, it offers generous capacities: 1.62 cu. ft. for the washer and 3.1 cu. ft. for the dryer, each capable of handling up to 15 lbs of laundry per cycle.

The EW 828 Washer features 16 programs, including a Salt Wash Cycle to neutralize marine residue, Sanitize (165°F), and Allergen (131°F) options for deep cleaning. It also includes a Winterize Cycle, simplifying off-season maintenance. A 1400 RPM spin speed ensures efficient water extraction, speeding up drying times.

The ED 868 Dryer complements the washer with multiple drying options like Sensor Dry and Time Dry, in addition to high-efficiency heating levels (High, Medium, Air) for customized fabric care. Sensor Dry Technology conserves energy and preserves garment quality by stopping when ideal moisture levels are detected.

Purpose-built for the sea, both machines are constructed with marine-grade rust-resistant components—including stainless steel fasteners, a galvanized steel cabinet with phosphate coating, and anti-corrosion aluminum ducting. Noise levels remain low (as quiet as 60 dB), ensuring peace and quiet on board.

Convenience features include touch controls, add-a-sock function, child lock, delay start, diagnostic codes, and a QR code for fast access to manuals and support. The set comes complete with marine-specific accessories, including stainless steel inlet hoses, a stacking kit, floor brackets, and a 5-foot flexible duct.

Find the product here - https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=equator-marine-anti-corrosion-stackable-compact-washer-1.6cf-sensor-dryer-3.1cf-110v-731-1931&category_id=11

Equator stands behind this marine laundry set with a 1-year parts and labor warranty, 2-year warranty on the main motor, and a 5-year rust protection guarantee, making it a reliable and worry-free addition to any boat or yacht.

Find this stackable set at your local Home Depot, Lowes, or online at Wayfair, Amazon, and Equator for $2,799.00.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leader in innovative, space-saving appliances for residential, RV, and marine environments. The company is recognized globally for blending performance.

