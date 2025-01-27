Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Jan. 27 (published January 27, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Michael Joyce, wildlife ecologist with the Natural Resources Research Institute, will share general information on fisher history and status in Minnesota, highlight factors contributing to their recent population decline, and describe ongoing research on the recent expansion of fishers into southern Minnesota.

Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Luke Adam, teacher at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, and students from the high school, will discuss outdoor classes, including how at their high school they have been able to integrate fishing, hunting and other outdoor pursuits into school class offerings. Adam and the students will share how the program started, the impact the classes are having, and suggestions on how to bring outdoor classes to other schools.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.