2025 Award Applications Open to Organizations Demonstrating Best Practices in Workplace Mental Health

The Luv u Project and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health team to annualy offer Award

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Luv u Project announced today that the application period for the fourth annual Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace is now open.The Mattingly Workplace Award recognizes and celebrates organizations with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and well-being of their employees.The Mattingly Workplace Award is supported by the Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker HealthCenter in Mental Health based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Find out more about the POE Center here. The online application form for the Mattingly Workplace Award can be found at The Luv u Project website with submissions due on May 30, 2025.Employers with a broad range of high-quality mental health resources and a culture that supports the psychological well-being of workers are encouraged to submit an application for the award. Winners are highlighted in the media and showcased in professional and industry presentations and publications to serve as examples for other organizations looking to support a healthy, high-performing workforce.“We are proud to annually recognize the extraordinary efforts of employers that clearly demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to the mental health of all their employees," said Rich Mattingly, Founder and President of The Luv u Project.An October 2021 Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine paper, " Organizational Best Practices Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace, " provided the scientific basis for best practices that are the foundation for the Mattingly Workplace Award.The award considers the following eight categories of best practices:1. Healthy organizational culture2. Robust mental health benefits3. Availability of mental health resources4. Workplace policies and practices5. Healthy work environment6. Leadership support7. Documentation of outcomes8. InnovationIn addition to reporting on their efforts in the eight categories above, award applicants submit results from employee surveys to document the impact of their workplace mental health and well-being efforts.By celebrating exemplary initiatives, the Mattingly Workplace Award inspires other organizations to adopt and implement best and promising practices for workplace mental health.The presentation of this year’s award(s) will take place in November 2025.Read more about last year’s award winners at https://theluvuproject.org/workplaceaward/

