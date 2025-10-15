Winners of the 2025 Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Workplace Mental Health Announced

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (BSPH) and The Luv u Project Collaborate Annually to Recognize Exemplary Mental Health in the Workplace

The organizations demonstrated their commitment to move beyond just layering on programs by developing an overarching strategy to champion mental health in the workplace.” — K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE, Award Committee Chair

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (BSPH) and The Luv u Project announced today the 2025 winners of the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace (Mattingly Workplace Award).This year’s Award Winner is the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU), one of the largest high school districts in the United States, serving a diverse student and employee population across the Phoenix metropolitan area. PXU prioritizes employee mental health and well-being through its PXYOU wellness program. The district's goals include reducing burnout, increasing staff retention, enhancing job satisfaction, and ensuring equitable access to mental health resources. PXU implements multi-tiered support systems, including individual counseling, group interventions, crisis response, and resilience training. The district also integrates systemic strategies such as leadership training, mental health awareness campaigns, and schoolwide wellness initiatives to build a culture of well-being.Five organizations received Honorable Mention this year:Clemson University, a leading public research institution located in South Carolina, committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement.McGohan Brabender, a visionary benefits broker dedicated to revolutionizing employee benefits, with home offices in Dayton, OH.Sargento Foods, a leader in the cheese industry, founded in 1953, rooted in Wisconsin, and guided by a deep commitment to its employees and the local communities they serve.Staffmark Group, a leading provider of workforce solutions, specializing in connecting businesses with top talent across various industries.Union Bank & Trust, a locally owned Midwestern bank that takes a personal approach to providing a breadth of services.“During these uncertain times, employers recognize the importance of having a healthy workforce across all domains of health, especially mental health,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, Senior Scientist at BSPH, and Director of the Institute for Health and Productivity Studies at Johns Hopkins, who oversees the Award program. “Establishing a culture of mental health and well-being leads to better job performance, lower turnover, and greater sustainability of the business.” The Award Committee Chair, K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE, added, “The organizations listed above demonstrated their commitment to move beyond just layering on programs by developing an overarching strategy to champion mental health in the workplace.”The Awards will be presented at The Luv u Project’s annual event, "An Evening of Luv", held at the Bethesda Country Club in Maryland, on November 13, 2025.“We congratulate and appreciate the Phoenix Union High School District and each of the honorable mentions for their responsible actions and quantifiable progress by making worker mental health a priority,” said C. Richard Mattingly, The Luv Project Founder and President.The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award was established by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project in 2022. The Award is housed at the NIOSH-funded Johns Hopkins P.O.E. Total Worker Health® Center in Mental Health. The Award recognizes and celebrates exemplary organizations that advance the mental health and well-being of their workers, thus serving as role models for other employers.More information about the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace is available here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.