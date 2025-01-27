Indonesia-Japan Policy Research Forum: Exploring Artificial Intelligence Potential in Achieving Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific

Agenda Click to view

The central objective of this event is to explore the impacts, challenges and opportunities presented by the emergence, evolution, and expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing Asia. These are transversal across policy arenas and economic sectors, but unfold in diverse ways in different contexts and countries.

The annual event of the Indonesia-Japan Policy Research Forum is designed to take stock of the technological development of AI across the region. It will examine the variety of country practices and regulatory approaches adopted to ensure its responsible governance and management, and address the growing need for integrating this technology into efforts to advance sustainable development in health and education, environmental protection and the green transition, and urban and agricultural production.

This conference will bring together international policymakers, academic experts, private sector representatives, and public officials to share insights and experiences for unlocking the potential of AI while managing its associated pitfalls. This will provide a platform for the development of a synthesized report capturing the good practices exchanged and lessons learned. Ultimately, the discussions aspire to pave the way toward the mobilization of AI toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), tackling the intersecting crises we face, and accelerating progress toward a more socially inclusive, economically resilient and equitable, and environmentally sustainable future in the region.

Exploring and promoting the integration of AI as a key driver for inclusive development and the SDGs : serving as a platform for dialogue on how AI can be integrated into various aspects of sustainable development, including public health and education, rural and urban development, and environmental protection and the green transition.

: serving as a platform for dialogue on how AI can be integrated into various aspects of sustainable development, including public health and education, rural and urban development, and environmental protection and the green transition. Analyzing and showcasing best practices and innovative solutions across countries in Asia and the Pacific : bringing together diverse stakeholders from across the region to discuss the variety of policy approaches, regulatory tools, financing techniques, and governance approaches pursued to strike a balance between mitigating the risks of AI and unleashing its benefits.

: bringing together diverse stakeholders from across the region to discuss the variety of policy approaches, regulatory tools, financing techniques, and governance approaches pursued to strike a balance between mitigating the risks of AI and unleashing its benefits. Building capacity and setting out actionable policy recommendations : acknowledging that the pace of technological development frequently outstrips the capacity to effectively manage it, the conference will seek to build technical knowledge and capacity among policymakers in developing Asia, with a view to producing practical and tailored recommendations for implementation.

: acknowledging that the pace of technological development frequently outstrips the capacity to effectively manage it, the conference will seek to build technical knowledge and capacity among policymakers in developing Asia, with a view to producing practical and tailored recommendations for implementation. Strengthen international collaboration and knowledge-sharing: drawing on global experiences to address the challenges and opportunities in adopting AI for sustainable policies, and fostering international and cross-sectoral partnerships among the diverse stakeholders in attendance and across Asia and the Pacific at large

This workshop is designed for international policymakers, government officials, technical and academic experts, and representatives from the private sector seeking to enhance their understanding of the key drivers and dynamics of AI, the digital transformation, and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.

