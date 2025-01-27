FW: 89 NB mm 75.2

Submit Release
Vermont RT 89 NB Richmond at mm 75.2 is down to one lane.  The right-hand lane is closed to traffic.

 

This event is expected to last until further notice and updates will be forthcoming when appropriate.

 

Operators can expect delays in this area and may want to seek alternative routes.

 

Drive Safely,

 

Sam Trombino

ECD II

Vermont State Police Williston

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 Option 3

 

 

