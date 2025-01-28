Ignition bolsters exec team with new CEO and CFO

Ignition announces CEO Greg Strickland and CFO Amy Foo

Global president Greg Strickland named CEO; Former Culture Amp and Zendesk veteran, Amy Foo, adds strategic financial leadership

Amy Foo has a proven track record as a finance leader, with hands-on financial expertise that has been crucial in scaling businesses to achieve significant growth.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses, has appointed Amy Foo as chief financial officer and former Ignition president Greg Strickland as CEO, further bolstering its leadership team to drive the next phase of growth. Strickland takes the helm from Guy Pearson who transitioned to Executive Chairman after 12+ years of leadership.With a proven track record in scaling global SaaS companies like Box and Productboard, Strickland has already driven a 50% year-over-year revenue increase in North America in his first year at Ignition. Under his leadership, Ignition’s 7,500+ customers earned almost $3 billion in revenue through the platform in 2024.“Over the past year, it has become abundantly clear that service-based businesses such as accounting, marketing agencies, consulting and legal services are undergoing a major transformation in how they think about pricing, packaging and billing their offerings. Ignition plays a critical role in helping them navigate the transition to recurring billing models, revenue expansion opportunities and predictability in their cashflow,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “I’m excited to lead this team to continue transforming the future of professional services.”A seasoned global finance leaderLike Strickland, Amy Foo has extensive experience leading high-growth companies. As CFO, Foo will be responsible for managing the company’s financial health and operations. She will drive financial planning, manage capital to maximize ROI, and ensure operational efficiency to support Ignition’s ambitious growth.“Amy has a proven track record as a finance leader, with hands-on financial expertise that has been crucial in scaling businesses to achieve significant growth,” said Greg Strickland, Ignition CEO. “We weren’t looking for a traditional CFO, and Amy understands both the operations and the financial side of the business. Plus, she has a background in both SaaS and finance, making her the perfect match for Ignition’s long-term vision.”At Zendesk, Foo was instrumental in scaling the company to $2 billion in recurring revenue. A multipronged CFO with an operational mindset, Foo held leadership roles in both finance and operations at Zendesk, including VP of global finance and managing director for ANZ. Most recently, Foo led finance and revenue operations at Culture Amp, a company valued at more than $1 billion. She holds CPAs in three countries, is on the board of Invest Melbourne, and was highlighted as a finalist in the Women's Agenda Emerging Female Leader in Tech Award.“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Ignition. This is a company that empowers customers, drives business value, and is focused on strategic growth. All things that align perfectly with my experience and passions,” said Amy Foo, CFO of Ignition. “Joining Ignition at this crucial stage allows me to leverage my experience in scaling high-growth businesses to help grow the team and organization. By fostering agility and efficiency, I think we can achieve ambitious goals, deliver value, and sustain ongoing success.”About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 7,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.For more information, visit ignitionapp.com

