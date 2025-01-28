2025 Home Care Survey Reveals Ongoing Cost Pressures in Home Care Industry

We asked more than 250 home care industry leaders to rate which external forces and trends they anticipate hindering their business growth in the next five years.

Second annual survey confirms client affordability and rising costs remain critical challenges for two consecutive years.

This year's survey reveals an industry that's not only growing but maturing in its approach to challenges and opportunities.” — Todd Allen, AxisCare CEO

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, today released findings from its second annual industry survey, "The Future of Home Care," conducted by Leading Home Care...a Tweed Jeffries company, based on responses from more than 250 industry leaders.For the second consecutive year, client affordability and rising costs of staff, supplies, and services have emerged as the most significant obstacles to growth, with 64 percent of industry leaders rating these challenges as a very big or extreme hindrance to their ability to expand and serve their communities. This persistent financial pressure underscores a critical, ongoing challenge that is fundamentally reshaping the home care landscape.The findings also highlight a significant shift in approach compared to the 2024 survey, with agencies prioritizing market optimization over expansion:- 51 percent of agencies prioritize client and caregiver scheduling optimization (up from third place in 2024), reflecting an industry-wide recognition that maximizing existing resources is as crucial as expanding them- 70 percent of leaders see the greatest growth opportunities in optimizing current market performance, a significant shift from 2024 when 94percent prioritized geographic expansion- 68 percent identify private pay as a significant growth opportunity (up from 61 percent in 2024) while also showing increased interest in diversified payment sourcesTechnology adoption has evolved toward practical implementation, with 53 percent of respondents seeing both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and remote patient monitoring as key tools for enhancing care delivery, a notable shift from 2024 when 81 percent of agencies were focused on AI's potential."This year's survey reveals an industry that's not only growing but maturing in its approach to challenges and opportunities," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "We're seeing agencies focus on operational excellence and strategic growth while taking a more sophisticated approach to technology adoption and workforce management."“The subtle changes from the 2024 study to the 2025 study demonstrate the shifting sands in this vital industry sector,” said Stephen Tweed, CEO of Leading Home Care … a Tweed Jeffries company and lead investigator in this survey. “The number of industry leaders who participated in this year’s survey increased by more than 25 percent, and shows that Home Care CEOs and COOs are very much interested in the factors affecting the future.”As the home care industry continues to navigate economic challenges and technological advancements, this survey underscores a pivotal moment of transformation. Agencies are demonstrating remarkable adaptability, shifting from pure expansion strategies to a more nuanced approach that prioritizes efficiency, affordability, and strategic resource utilization. The findings suggest a maturation of the home care sector, with leaders increasingly focused on sustainable growth and innovative solutions that directly address consumer needs and market realities.About AxisCare:As the industry’s leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare’s state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.