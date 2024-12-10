Best of Care Selects AxisCare as Its Enterprise Software Provider

Best of Care selects AxisCare’s software to streamline operations, support growth, and prepare for EVV compliance in Massachusetts and southern New England.

AxisCare’s ability to provide advanced reporting and reliable data stood out as key factors in helping us analyze trends and scale effectively.” — Kevin Smith, CEO of Best of Care

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, is proud to announce that Best of Care has chosen AxisCare as its enterprise software provider. Best of Care, a family-owned and operated home care provider with more than 44 years of experience serving Massachusetts and southern New England, will leverage AxisCare’s robust platform to support its growth, streamline operations, and prepare for statewide EVV compliance.With substantial growth in recent years, Best of Care sought a robust and flexible software platform capable of meeting its expanding needs while simplifying day-to-day workflows. “As our agency continues to grow, we recognized the need to find a software solution that could support both our present needs and future growth,” said Kevin Smith, second-generation owner of Best of Care. “AxisCare’s ability to provide advanced reporting and reliable data stood out as key factors in helping us analyze trends and scale effectively. Additionally, with Massachusetts moving toward EVV implementation, the choice to work with an established and proven product like AxisCare was an easy decision.”Smith also highlighted the significance of AxisCare’s development team in the decision-making process. “The responsiveness and expertise of AxisCare’s development team are unmatched in the marketplace. Their commitment to listening to provider feedback and dedicating resources to continually enhance the software gives us confidence that this partnership will support us well into the future. We’re breathing a big sigh of relief knowing that we’ve found a true partner in AxisCare.”Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “We are honored to support Best of Care as they continue their remarkable journey of providing exceptional care,” said Allen. “At AxisCare, our mission is to empower agencies with the tools they need to streamline operations so they can focus on providing the best care possible. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Best of Care and help them succeed.”About AxisCare:As the industry’s leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare’s state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

