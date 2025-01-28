The Buyer-Side of the MLS is here: Introducing The Buyer Listing Service™

The Buyer Listing Service™ by Gitcha

The Buyer Listing Service™ by Gitcha transforms real estate with the first buyer-sided MLS integration, empowering agents with AI tools and unmatched insights.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bend startup Gitcha, a finalist for Inman's Innovator of the Year & Company of the Year in 2024, announces the first MLS Integration designed to support buyer agency.In an industry where innovation has historically been focused on sellers, a game-changing utility designed for MLSs to support the buyer side of the coin has officially been launched by Gitcha: The Buyer Listing Service™. “We saw a massive gap that needed to be filled, one that only widened after the industry's class-action lawsuits,” said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. “MLSs across the country are actively seeking a way to arm their buyer agents with a new value proposition, so we got to work creating a buy-sided version of the MLS, for MLS.”A Dual-Sided Platform for the Modern Agent:As the “buy-side” complement to the Multiple Listing Service, The Buyer Listing Service™ (“BLS”) integration features an MLS-like, agent-only feed where licensed members post searchable and matchable buyer want-listings. This unique integration not only adds a buyer-agent listing arm to MLS, but the BLS also works in harmony with the public want-listing feed, Gitcha.Much like the current ecosystem agents are accustomed to using, the buyer want-listing can be syndicated to the public-facing site Gitcha, much like for-sale listings can be pushed out to public-based listing portals like Zillow and Realtor.com.“We knew we needed to provide agents a similar experience to what they do now on the for-sale side, and because a buyer-based portal doesn’t exist, we created one,” said Cooper.But the BLS doesn’t stop there. By integrating AI-powered matching capabilities, agents can connect buyer preferences with upcoming opportunities on the sell side, creating new pathways for transaction success.“We exist as a full-featured, transaction creation platform,” Cooper insists. “The Buyer Listing Service™ will help MLSs not only transform their agent member offering and experience, but it’ll also provide them with valuable insights that will help lead our industry towards the next generation of business and growth strategies.”Why It Matters for MLSs:This full-featured transaction creation platform empowers MLSs and their members with the insights and tools necessary to lead the industry into the new era of real estate.“We’re helping MLSs evolve their value proposition by enhancing agent experiences and providing them with buyer-driven data and tools that no other platform offers. This is the future of real estate – and a solution that the agent community has been waiting for,” said Cooper.In addition to AI matching, The Buyer Listing Service™ provides tools and features tailored to elevate buyer-agent services, including sphere sharing & syndication, agent-branded buyer intake forms, buyer-agent focused bios & marketing, and exclusive, real-time demand-based datasets.Gitcha opened initial test markets in Eugene & Bend, OR and Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ in early 2024, markets still active today. The BLS platform and related site, Gitcha, will be regionally releasing new areas as MLS agreements are established.Join the Movement:If you’re connected with one of the 500+ MLSs across the country, now is the time to connect and lead the charge in shaping the future of real estate.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit gitcha.com/mls or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.