Gitcha Announces Southern California Fire Housing Initiative to Assist Displaced Residents

CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oregon-based startup, Gitcha, a finalist for Inman's Innovator of the Year & Company of the Year in 2024, opens Southern California Markets to help displaced renters & property owners find new housing.[Southern California, United States, February 21st, 2025] – Gitcha, first-of-its-kind “in-search-of” real estate marketplace designed to connect home buyers and renters with property owners and landlords, announced its expansion into the Southern California market."These wildfires have left thousands in Southern California searching for homes," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. "While we can’t create more housing, we can help those affected share their needs and connect with their community for support."In Response to the Southern California Wildfires:The impact of wildfires on Southern California communities has been devastating, and traditional rental processes are often ill-equipped to handle the urgency and specificity of these situations, leaving families in limbo. Gitcha recognizes this gap and believes one way to help is giving people a different way to locate the right temporary and permanent housing options: by broadcasting their needs openly.To help, Gitcha has sprung into action to release a market that was not planned to be opened in 2025 and has added a special feature for users to designate in their want-listing if they have been displaced by the fires. As part of their support, Gitcha will also be waiving all fees on the platform for users in Southern California indefinitely.How Gitcha Works:Gitcha is an innovative, demand-based real estate platform that empowers home buyers, renters and their agents by allowing them to post “want-listings” to a searchable, sharable & matchable public feed, details of their home search that includes their required specifications & features, specific areas & school district, budget, and timing. It even allows for a custom description where the renter or buyer can provide additional context.Property owners and landlords can then directly connect with those looking for what they have.Gitcha’s Call to Action:Gitcha invites Southern California residents, landlords, and property owners to join its mission of making housing more accessible for everyone. Whether you’re a renter in need or a property owner ready to help, Gitcha’s platform exists to foster meaningful housing connections to help Southern Californians find their way home.Additional Information:Gitcha is opening the Southern California markets on Friday, February 21st.For more information, including exact areas, visit Gitcha.com/lafires

