EmergencyKits.com Acquired by Second Mountain Holdings, LLC

Transaction Marks a New Phase of Growth for Leading Emergency Preparedness Provider

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmergencyKits.com, a premier provider of emergency preparedness supplies, announced today that it has been acquired by Second Mountain Holdings, LLC, a prominent financial investor specializing in growth-oriented companies. The acquisition aligns with Second Mountain’s strategy to invest in resilient, consumer-focused businesses, and paves the way for accelerated growth and expanded reach for EmergencyKits.com.

Founded in 2009, EmergencyKits.com has established itself as a trusted source of emergency and survival kits, including disaster preparedness supplies for homes, businesses, schools, and government agencies. Over the years, the company has gained a loyal customer base by providing high-quality, reliable products tailored to a wide range of emergency situations, including natural disasters, power outages, and health-related crises.

James Shea, founder of EmergencyKits.com, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition. “This transaction represents a significant milestone in our company’s journey,” said Shea. “I am thrilled that we found Chris Farkas whose expertise and capabilities will enable the company to expand its product lines, optimize its supply chain, and increase the EmergencyKits.com’s ability to serve customers across the nation.”

“We are thrilled to acquire EmergencyKits.com as they enter this new phase of growth,” said Chris Farkas, Manager of Second Mountain Holdings, LLC. “The company’s strong brand reputation, high-quality offerings, and dedication to customer service is what drove our interest to acquire the company. We look forward to supporting the team in scaling operations, enhancing the online customer experience, and driving innovation in the emergency preparedness sector.”

Dave Richards of Keystone Business Advisors, who guided the transaction, noted the importance of finding a buyer aligned with EmergencyKits.com’s mission and values. “Our focus was on identifying a buyer who understood the unique value EmergencyKits.com brings to its customers and who could provide the support and resources needed for long-term growth,” said Richards. “We are thrilled to have achieved that goal, and we look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive under new ownership.”

As part of the transition, EmergencyKits.com will continue to operate under its existing name and maintain its current headquarters in Simi Valley, California. Customers can expect the same commitment to quality, reliability, and service that has been the company’s hallmark, with new initiatives planned to further enhance the shopping experience. The acquisition marks another step forward for EmergencyKits.com as it meets the evolving needs of individuals, families, and organizations preparing for a variety of situations.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a Southern California-based full-service M&A advisory firm. Keystone specializes in managing the sale of privately owned California-based businesses with annual revenues of up to $100 million. The firm has completed over 250 transactions and has considerable experience in most industries including manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, service, e-commerce, software, IT, logistics, professional services and healthcare. www.keystonebusinessadvisors.com

