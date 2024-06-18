Lee Aerospace Acquires Llamas Plastics, Inc.

Transaction Completed by Keystone Business Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llamas Plastics, Inc., a world-class manufacturer of aircraft transparencies, has been acquired by Lee Aerospace in a transaction facilitated by Keystone Business Advisors. This acquisition will provide Lee Aerospace with direct entrance into the military aerospace transparency markets, diversify its product line, and increase its capacity.

“When evaluating Llamas Plastics, we were very impressed that they had a family-oriented culture like Lee Aerospace,” said Jim Lee, President of Lee Aerospace. We both value our employees, and many have been with us for decades. In addition, by sharing technology and best practices, we will propel both companies forward by providing additional advanced offerings to the aerospace industry; be it general aviation, commercial, or military.”

Keystone Business Advisors served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Llamas Plastics, Inc. for this transaction. “We worked closely with the team at Llamas Plastics to understand their business and goals and used our expertise and network to find the perfect buyer for them,” said Dave Richards, Managing Partner of Keystone Business Advisors.

“Llamas Plastics, Inc. is ready to move to the next level and Lee Aerospace will take it there,” said Rick Llamas, President of Llamas Plastics, Inc. “We were impressed by their people, technical expertise and plans for the future. I’m confident with Lee’s leadership, Llamas Plastics will continue to achieve great things.”

About Lee Aerospace

Lee Aerospace is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and was founded in 1989 by owner and President, Jim Lee. Lee Aerospace started as a production facility for Boeing 737/757 cabin windows and has grown through the years. Today Lee Aerospace includes advanced aerospace transparency design, an FAA 145 Certified repair facility offering repair and installation, significant and complex aerostructure assemblies, and composite manufacturing programs for some of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world. Lee Aerospace is a proven OEM supplier to major aircraft manufacturers and reliable aftermarket support to general and business aviation. Lee Aerospace is an ISO AS9100D and NADCAP accredited aviation supplier. www.leeaerospace.com

About Llamas Plastics, Inc.

Llamas Plastics, Inc. is a family-owned company specializing in manufacturing world-class aircraft transparencies, such as canopies, windshields and window panels. Llamas is one of only four companies in the world currently applying both active and conductive metal coatings on aircraft transparencies. Llamas is a proud supplier to most of the major aircraft OEM’s as well as to the Department of Defense directly. www.llamasplastics.com

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a Southern California-based full-service M&A advisory firm. Keystone specializes in managing the sale of privately owned California-based businesses with annual revenues of up to $100 million. The firm has completed over 250 transactions and has considerable experience in most industries including manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, service, e-commerce, software, IT, logistics, professional services and healthcare. www.keystonebusinessadvisors.com

