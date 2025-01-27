Pre-owned luxury watch market is thriving and reaches $14.3 billion in value for the month of December

EveryWatch December 2024 Market Insights - Top Watch References EveryWatch December 2024 Market Insights - Global Watch Performance EveryWatch December 2024 Market Insights - Notable Watch Performance EveryWatch December 2024 Market Insights - Top Watches at Auctions

While Rolex Datejust shines in volume and value, independent brands such as Philippe Dufour and F.P. Journe achieve record sales at auctions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 2024 saw a clear shift in the luxury watch market, as collectors continued to prioritize value, rarity, and craftsmanship over sheer volume. EveryWatch’s latest December 2024 Market Insights reveals how this strategic focus elevated market performance, with high-value timepieces driving sales growth and increasing average listing prices.

Key Insights from December 2024 Watch Market Trends:

- Global Market: Total value grew 1.21% compared to November, reaching $14.3B, despite an 11.77% drop in volume.

- Sales Growth: Units sold rose 25.68% MoM; total sales hit $2.06B (+15.95%), with average watch prices up to $14,593.

- Watches at auctions saw 22.9% more lots over previous month; Top watch sale was Philippe Dufour for $3.69M.

- Rolex Datejust 126334 led watch listings and sales, continuing Rolex’s dominance.

- Patek Philippe sales rose 28.65% over November, driven by the Twenty-4 4910 and Nautilus 5980 models.

- A. Lange & Söhne sales grew 44.47%, led by Zeitwerk 140.029 and Richard Lange models.

- Independent Brands: Philippe Dufour and F.P. Journe dominated auctions with record-breaking sales.

For the complete December 2024 market analysis, including detailed data on global trends, brand performance, and auction highlights, visit EveryWatch Analytics.

Market Trends and Outlook: A Market Reshaped by Collectors:

The December analysis highlights a growing trend: collectors prioritise rarity, quality, and historical significance over volume. This aligns with the rising value of iconic models such as the Patek Philippe Gondolo 5135, which saw a 16.6% increase in value last month.

About EveryWatch

EveryWatch is the premier global platform for watch insights, providing collectors, enthusiasts, and professionals with unparalleled access to historical and current market data. Tracking over 4 million watch sales from 990+ auction houses, dealers and marketplaces, EveryWatch uses advanced analytics and AI-driven tools to empower informed decisions in buying, selling, and collecting.



