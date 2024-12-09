EveryWatch releases the 2024 Fall Auction Season Report: Geneva Edition - What to expect for New York and Hong Kong

EveryWatch Geneva Auction Report November 2024 Watch Sales Trends EveryWatch New York 2024 Watch Auction - Top Lots by Estimate Sale Price EveryWatch Hong Kong 2024 Watch Auction - Top Lots by Estimate Sale Price

With $114M in total sales, this auction season reveals new trends shaping the watch-collecting market.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryWatch, the leading global watch insights platform, is proud to unveil its Auction Season Report November 2024: Geneva Edition. The report highlights shifts in watch collectors’ preferences, with neo-vintage and vintage watches topping the auctions and the continued rise of independent watchmakers.

EveryWatch’s comprehensive analysis draws from data across leading auction houses, including Phillips, Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Antiquorum.

Key Findings from the 2024 Geneva Fall Auction Season:

- Neo-Vintage Dominance: Sales of the neo-vintage watches surged by 123%, with average prices climbing 151% year-over-year, making neo-vintage the fastest-growing segment.

- Vintage Market Resilience: Achieving an 89% sell-through rate and a 31% rise in average prices from 2023, vintage timepieces continue to attract collectors seeking historical significance.

- Independent Brands Rise: F.P. Journe led the charge with the highest-selling lot, the Tourbillon Souverain à Remontoire d’Egalité, fetching $8.3M.

- Material and Design Shifts: Yellow gold watch cases (+39.3%) overtook the stainless steel cases (-48.8%) in popularity, while collectors showed a preference for smaller case sizes (36-40mm) and leather straps over bracelets.

Standout Brands and Lots:

- Patek Philippe maintained its leadership, contributing over US$35.6 million in sales, with eight of the 19 million-dollar lots.

- Rolex followed closely, with standout pieces like the Daytona Rainbow selling for US$6.2 million, the second-highest price ever achieved for a Rolex.

The full EveryWatch Auction Season Report November 2024: Geneva Edition is now available for download at EveryWatch.

What Lies Ahead: Emerging Trends in Watch Collecting

With EveryWatch’s 2024 Geneva Auction report revealing the shifts in the watch industry, this year’s auctions have demonstrated a heightened interest in rare complications, signalling that collectors are seeking individuality over mainstream appeal.

To assist collectors and enthusiasts, EveryWatch’s platform offers detailed analysis and tools to track watches of interest and evaluate what’s next for this exciting auction season.

