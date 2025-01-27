More than 13,500 New Businesses Started in 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner and the WV One Stop Business Center are celebrating more than 13,500 new business registrations in 2024.

﻿According to the WV Secretary of State’s Business Statistics Database, 2024 was a particularly exciting year, with several industries experiencing significant new business growth and registrations.

In the small business sector, ‘Other Personal Services’ such as pet care, photofinishing, parking lots, and garages garnered the highest number of new business registrations in the state (702). Rounding out the rest of the top five are real estate (565); activities related to real estate (483); other specialty trade contractors (391); and residential building construction (352).

When comparing sectors to industry growth in 2024, ‘Other Personal Services’ was also second highest in new business growth at 32.94%, being outdriven only by the Charter Bus Industry, which led the state with 47.37%. Industries categorized as 'Other Textile Products' came in third boasting a growth rate of 30%.

As further indication of the beauty and flavors of wild and wonderful West Virginia, the scenic and sightseeing transportation industry and special food services, which include catering and mobile food, gave a taste of what’s to come in the new year with growth rates of 28% and 22.89% respectively.

“Looking at both the new business growth percentage and the number of new businesses registered in 2024, it is evident that West Virginia is emerging as a preferred location for expansion and creativity for businesses," said WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. "With growth in many diverse sectors, our state shows no sign of slowing down its diverse economic growth and development potential in 2025.”

“As I begin my first term as Secretary of State and the state's chief business registration official, I am committed to doing my part to help continue this momentum by supporting innovation, streamlining services and making sure every business, whether small or large, has the resources and support it needs to succeed," Warner said.

Business registration services can be accessed online and at any time by utilizing the WV One Stop Business Portal. Walk-in customers are also welcome at the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston or the remote business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

New for 2025, virtual appointments allow entrepreneurs and business owners to meet directly with a Business Specialist in the WV Secretary of State's Office from the comfort of their home, office, or on the go. These appointments can be scheduled on our website at wvsos.gov.

The WVSOS Office also hosts a chatbot named "SOLO" - which stands for Single Online Location. SOLO is available 24/7 to answer many questions an entrepreneur or new business owner may have about starting a business in West Virginia. Anyone can access SOLO simply by visiting the WV Secretary of State's website at wvsos.gov.

For a high-resolution image of WV Secretary of State Kris Warner, click here.

DISCLAIMER & CLARIFICATION: North American Industry Classification System (NAISC) codes, are used to classify businesses in North America. These codes identify a business’s primary activity and are provided to our office only when a business registers online or files an annual report online. However, NAICS codes are not required to be reported to the West Virginia Secretary of State. As a result, our office does not have NAICS codes on file for all businesses. While NAICS code data submitted to our office is generally considered accurate, we cannot verify the correctness of the codes provided.