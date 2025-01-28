Quorum Cyber Launches New Threat Business Unit and Appoints Paul Caiazzo as Chief Threat Officer

Quorum Cyber Appoints Paul Caiazzo as Chief Threat Officer Quorum Cyber Releases Annual Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report

Company Releases Its Annual Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report 2025; Insights Revealed Via Webinar

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a global cybersecurity specialist with offices in the UK, the US, and Canada, has set a new strategic direction by acquiring Kivu Consulting Inc. - a leader in digital forensics, cyber incident response, business restoration, and ransom negotiations in the global insurance, legal, and government sectors. Kivu provides threat intelligence, threat hunting, and incident response services across the UK, North America, the Middle East, and other international markets. Quorum Cyber has appointed Paul Caiazzo as Chief Threat Officer to lead the Kivu sector of the business and joins the company’s executive team.This strategic acquisition underscores Quorum Cyber’s global expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a leading Microsoft Security partner and its mission to become Microsoft Security’s most valued partner worldwide.Acquiring Kivu expands Quorum Cyber’s capabilities by putting cyber threats and adversaries at the heart of its comprehensive global cybersecurity services - better addressing customers’ problems and the protection they need in an inhospitable and unpredictable digital environment. Leading this deeper capability in threat intelligence and incident response, Caiazzo will input research and thought leadership into strategic, tactical, and operational cybersecurity and will be responsible for integrating the deep experience of the Kivu team with Quorum Cyber, accelerating its threat intelligence and incident response teams.With Quorum Cyber’s wider offerings, this threat arm of the business will protect customers before, during, and after any kind of cybersecurity incident.In conjunction with this move, Quorum Cyber has released its annual Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report 2025 , a comprehensive analysis of the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. This report offers crucial insights into the current cyber threats and anticipates emerging risks for 2025. Quorum Cyber will host a webinar on February 25th, 2025, featuring Caiazzo, to delve deeper into the report's insights, offering actionable advice for organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture in the face of evolving threats. Registrations for the webinar are open As a cybersecurity engineer, entrepreneur, and strategist with over 27 years of experience, Caiazzo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, having previously developed cybersecurity businesses from the ground up. Prior to joining Quorum Cyber, he held senior positions for numerous technology companies, from start-ups and scale-ups through to established enterprises such as Avertium, TruShield Security Solutions, Savvis Communications, and Northrop Grumman Mission Systems in support of the US Department of Defense.Caiazzo, Chief Threat Officer at Quorum Cyber, said: "I’m honored to lead our new threat business unit and join this exceptional team. Threats drive technology decisions made by organizations worldwide, including Quorum Cyber. Our mission is clear: to be the first call when organizations face their most critical security challenges. This requires us to have deep insight into the adversaries our customers face and be a step ahead in driving modernization and technology adoption. We're not just responding to incidents; we're redefining world-class threat intelligence.”Quorum Cyber has a close and longstanding relationship with Microsoft, having been founded as a Microsoft-first security services provider and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Quorum Cyber holds three Microsoft Security specializations of Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Information Protection and Governance.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK and North America with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). In September 2024, Quorum Cyber acquired Canada-based Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, Difenda. This was closely followed in December 2024 by the acquisition of US-based Kivu Consulting, a global cybersecurity firm with world-leading incident response capabilities. Both acquisitions underscore the business’ momentum as it continues to power its strategic growth journey.For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

