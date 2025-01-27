Saskatchewan Proclaims Family Literacy Week

CANADA, January 27 - Released on January 27, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Literacy Network (SLN) and Family Literacy Hubs, is pleased to proclaim January 27, 2025, as Family Literacy Day and January 25 to 31, 2025, as Family Literacy Week. This annual initiative highlights the importance of literacy in everyday family life.

"Family literacy is fundamental to developing strong language and communication skills in our children and helps increase the quality of life and success in education," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This week provides an opportunity for families to explore the many ways literacy can be incorporated into daily activities."

In 2024-25, the government has allocated more than $1.1 million for literacy initiatives, which includes $593,000 to support family literacy programming for nine Family Literacy Hubs around the province. The hubs work to raise literacy levels by increasing public awareness of family literacy and developing sustainable and quality family literacy programs together with community organizations.

In celebration of Family Literacy Week, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to support Family Literacy Hubs across the province with this year's selected book, "Fox and Bear" by Saskatchewan author and artist Miriam Körner. The book follows fox and bear as they explore their connection to the forest, aligning with this year's national theme for Literacy Week, "Learn to be Green, Together."

Gravelbourg-based Collège Mathieu will again provide province-wide French language family literacy programming and resources related to the 2025 theme of "Apprendre à être vert, ensemble" using the book, "La mélodie des petits fruits" by author and artist Michaela Goade. The book portrays a girl and her grandmother gathering gifts from the earth. For more information, please contact Mamady Camara at Collège Mathieu at education.saskatoon@collegemathieu.sk.ca.

Regional Family Literacy Hubs and their partners have also organized events during Family Literacy Week. To find the Hub in your area, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/literacy-in-saskatchewan.

"Family Literacy Day and Family Literacy Week are wonderful reminders that learning happens everywhere: in the kitchen, at the park, or when sorting recycling," SLN Executive Director Phaedra Hitchings said. "As families, we build skills and create special moments together when we create tasty recipes from leftovers, explore nature, or find new ways to reuse materials. This year's theme is a fun way to connect literacy with our everyday eco-friendly choices."

Family Literacy Week activities are designed to encourage playful and age-appropriate learning. The Ministry of Education encourages families to participate and make literacy part of their everyday lives.

More information about Family Literacy Day, family literacy resources and literacy initiatives in Saskatchewan can be found on the SLN website at www.saskliteracy.ca/familyliteracyday.

