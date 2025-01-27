Liver Cirrhosis Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Liver Cirrhosis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Liver Cirrhosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Liver Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Liver Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Liver Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Liver Cirrhosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Liver Cirrhosis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report:

• The Liver Cirrhosis market size was valued approximately USD 3,100 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in the US, has completed patient enrollment in a trial of Rezdiffra (resmetirom), a drug candidate for compensated non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis. The MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III trial involving 845 patients diagnosed with compensated NASH cirrhosis and three metabolic risk factors.

• In June 2024, Resolution Therapeutics, an Edinburgh University spin-out, has gained approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to begin a trial of its lead candidate RTX001 in patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis. RTX001 is an engineered autologous macrophage cell therapy aimed at providing enhanced anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects for patients with end-stage liver disease.

• In 2023, the market size for liver cirrhosis in the EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 566 million.

• In 2023, Germany had the largest market size for liver cirrhosis among EU countries, reaching nearly USD 152 million, while Spain had the smallest, with a market size of approximately USD 77 million.

• In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Liver Cirrhosis in the US was around 2,070 thousand, with expectations for growth throughout the forecast period.

• The US alone has the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis among the 7MM, followed by the EU4, the UK, and Japan, which contribute 24% and 14% of all liver cirrhosis cases, respectively.

• The distribution of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis by etiology in Japan revealed that MASH, HCV, HBV, ALD, and PBC accounted for 13%, 45%, 15%, 26%, and 2% of cases, respectively.

• In 2023, the EU4 and the UK had approximately 830 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis, with Germany reporting the highest number of cases

• Key Liver Cirrhosis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galectin Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Conatus Pharma, Norgine, Madrigal Pharma, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Tech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mallinckrodt, Cumberland Pharma, Lipocine Inc., Intercept Pharma, Sanofi, HK inno.N Corporation, Pfizer, and others

• Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies: Resmetirom, Belapectin, Efruxifermin, LPCN 1148, IDN-6556, NRL972, Resmetirom, GXHPC1, GI262570, Rifaximin, BMS-986263, MNK6106, conivaptan, LPCN 1148, INT-747, Satavaptan, oltipraz, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), IDN-6556, Pregabalin, and others

• The Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more affected with Liver Cirrhosis than females

• The Liver Cirrhosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Liver Cirrhosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Liver Cirrhosis market dynamics.

Liver Cirrhosis Overview

A late-stage liver condition called liver cirrhosis causes the liver to become irreversibly damaged when good liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue.

Get a Free sample for the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cirrhosis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Liver Cirrhosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Liver Cirrhosis

• Prevalent Cases of Liver Cirrhosis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Liver Cirrhosis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Liver Cirrhosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology trends @ Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast

Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Liver Cirrhosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Liver Cirrhosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Liver Cirrhosis Therapies and Key Companies

• Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Belapectin: Galectin Therapeutics

• Efruxifermin: AkeroTherapeutics

• LPCN 1148: Lipocine Inc

• IDN-6556: Conatus Pharma

• NRL972: Norgine

• Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharma

• GXHPC1: Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Tech

• GI262570: GlaxoSmithKline

• Rifaximin: Bausch Health

• BMS-986263: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• MNK6106: Mallinckrodt

• conivaptan: Cumberland Pharma

• LPCN 1148: Lipocine Inc.

• INT-747: Intercept Pharma

• Satavaptan: Sanofi

• oltipraz: HK inno.N Corporation

• Obeticholic Acid (OCA): Intercept Pharma

• IDN-6556: Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Pregabalin: Pfizer

Scope of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Liver Cirrhosis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galectin Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Conatus Pharma, Norgine, Madrigal Pharma, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Tech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mallinckrodt, Cumberland Pharma, Lipocine Inc., Intercept Pharma, Sanofi, HK inno.N Corporation, Pfizer, and others

• Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies: Resmetirom, Belapectin, Efruxifermin, LPCN 1148, IDN-6556, NRL972, Resmetirom, GXHPC1, GI262570, Rifaximin, BMS-986263, MNK6106, conivaptan, LPCN 1148, INT-747, Satavaptan, oltipraz, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), IDN-6556, Pregabalin, and others

• Liver Cirrhosis Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Cirrhosis current marketed and Liver Cirrhosis emerging therapies

• Liver Cirrhosis Market Dynamics: Liver Cirrhosis market drivers and Liver Cirrhosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Liver Cirrhosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Liver Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Liver Cirrhosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Liver Cirrhosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Liver Cirrhosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Liver Cirrhosis

3. SWOT analysis of Liver Cirrhosis

4. Liver Cirrhosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Liver Cirrhosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Liver Cirrhosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Liver Cirrhosis

9. Liver Cirrhosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Liver Cirrhosis Unmet Needs

11. Liver Cirrhosis Emerging Therapies

12. Liver Cirrhosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Liver Cirrhosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Liver Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Liver Cirrhosis Market Drivers

16. Liver Cirrhosis Market Barriers

17. Liver Cirrhosis Appendix

18. Liver Cirrhosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.